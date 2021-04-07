Spawning one of the most successful horror franchises in history, James Wan's directorial debut returns to terrify audiences once again when Saw arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) May 11 from Lionsgate.

Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Kiss the Girls), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Color Purple), Monica Potter (The Last House on the Left, Along Came a Spider, TV's Wisdom of the Crowd), Leigh Whannell (Insidious franchise, Cooties), and Tobin Bell (Mississippi Burning, The Firm, Manson Family Vacation) star in a film that holds a deserving place in horror-film history. Available for the very first time in this absolutely stunning format, the SAW 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will include audio commentaries, featurettes, and more, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

With its story of a morally obsessed serial killer who forces his victims to play horrific games of torture and survival, SAW shocked audiences, redefined the horror genre, and spawned one of the most successful franchises of all time. Now, experience the unhinged depravity of the Jigsaw Killer in an eye-popping 4K transfer that will chill your blood and disturb your dreams.