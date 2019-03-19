Later this year we will be hit with directing duo Jen and Sylvia Soska aka The Soska Sisters' remake of David Cronenberg's Rabid starring Laura Vandervoort. I'm more than a little excited to check it out myself, but I do wonder, are there any other classic horror movies the Soska Sisters would like to direct? Well, a fellow fan was wondering the same thing recently and asked the sisters their thoughts over on Twitter.

And wouldn't you just know it, the sisters answered with a big 'yes!' In fact, the sisters went so far as to say that they would also love the chance to remake Cat People again, along with, get this, Cronenberg's Scanners and Dead Ringers! Here's what the sisters said specifically.

"Yes! Dead Ringers, Scanners & Cat People, please. There's one more, but we're actually pitching for it - wish us luck!"

Obviously, there is no word on what the other horror remake is they are currently pitching, but still, remakes of Scanners and Dead Ringers is enough to get horror fans talking. Cat People is just the icing on the cake. And speaking of which, for those who might not know, Cronenberg's original Scanners followed a group of men and women who are born with incredible telepathic and telekinetic powers. Some like to use their power for good. Others want to blow up people's heads as if they were watermelons blasted with a shotgun. The good Scanners and the bad have a war. Intense, right?

Dead Ringers is a bit more low-key, but I think it is the better fit for the Soska's as it fittingly follows a pair of twins. The twins in question here are a pair of successful gynecologist played by Jeremy Irons (Die Hard With a Vengeance). Yes, you read that right. One of the twins hooks up with patients all the time and then passes them along to his brother without the woman noticing. It's a strange movie. And then one of the twins goes crazy. And things get much stranger. I'd personally love to see the Soska's tackle this film, especially if they did so with a gender switch.

And finally, let's talk about Cat People. There has already been a remake of Jacques Tourneur's original 1942 film in 1982 with director Paul Schrader's sensual and violent horror tale starring Nastassja Kinski, Malcolm McDowell, John Heard, and Annette O'Toole. The remake of Cat People followed Kinski as a woman with a dark secret (I think you can guess what it is) that resurfaces dramatically when she reconnects with her estranged brother played by McDowell and becomes enamored with a zoologist played by Heard. It's not long before the dark and dangerous curse hinted at above rears its feline head.

Meanwhile, the Soska Sisters' remake of Cronenberg's Rabid is heading our way soon. That movie follows the tale of a young woman named Rose (played by the above-mentioned Laura Vandervoort) who suffers a disfiguring accident and decides that the best way to move forward with her life is to undergo an experimental stem-cell treatment that leads to unintended consequences... and tons of body horror gore. The film is being produced by Back 40 Pictures in conjunction with Telefilm Canada and Ontario Media Development Corporation and is financed by Media Finance Capital. Distribution rights were acquired by A71 Entertainment in Canada, 101 Films in the United Kingdom, and Shout! Studios here in the United States. No official release date has been confirmed, but we will make sure to pass along word as soon as we hear it. This news was shared by The Soska Sisters themselves over on Twitter.