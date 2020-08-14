Shudder has released a new trailer for Scare Me. This is the latest feature making its way to the horror-themed streaming service, and it serves as the feature directorial debut of Josh Ruben, who also stars as one of the leads alongside Aya Cash (You're the Worst, The Boys). The movie picks up during a power outage and sees two strangers tell scary stories. The more they commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life. As we can see from the trailer, the premise looks to be fertile ground for both scares and laughs.

The trailer kicks off with our two lead characters hanging out in a remote cabin. Fred is a bit more scared than Fanny, which serves to frustrate him. Out of boredom, they then decide to light some candles, crack open a couple of beers and try to scare one another. What seems like a fun game at first quickly turns into something unnervingly real. It even comes with a very self-aware tagline; "What could go wrong at a cabin in the woods?" Thanks to movies like The Evil Dead, genre fans are very aware that hanging out at a cabin in the woods is just asking for trouble.

Josh Ruben serves as writer and director. Ruben's debut feature is billed as "a metafictional horror comedy about the pleasures and perils of storytelling and the genre's power to exorcise social demons." Shudder also calls it "a clever and chilling hybrid of humor and horror that subverts the cabin-in-the-woods trope." The cast also includes Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd and Rebecca Drysdale.

Scare Me centers on Fred (Josh Ruben), a frustrated copywriter who checks into a winter cabin to begin work on his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he runs into Fanny (Aya Cash). She is a successful and smug young horror author who gnaws at all of his insecurities. When the power unexpectedly goes out, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time telling spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them. Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear that Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when a horror fan (Chris Redd) pays them a visit who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the night's events.

Shudder has managed to become a success with a specific focus. Unlike other streaming services on the market, such as Netflix or HBO Max, they have a specific focus on genre movies and TV shows. As such, they can narrow focus and deliver less content, but at an arguably high rate of quality for a specific audience. They also seem to have a knack for scooping up movies that might not fare well in theaters, yet seem to be great fits for the streaming world. Scare Me debuts on October 1. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from the Shudder YouTube channel.