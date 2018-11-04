Once you go up, you'll never come down. That's the ominous warning splattered across the first poster for the truly horrific looking Scarecrows. We get a first look at this horror movie from Uncork'd Entertainment, with a harrowing trailer that will have you fleeing any future cornfield you're unfortunate enough to come across.

Just because Halloween is over doesn't mean the horror madness has to stop. October isn't the only time for enjoying the worst, most depraved stories Hollywood has to offer. This winter, we'll be subject to a group of high schoolers getting crucified and tortured in the worst way possible. And it looks like a great bit of bone-tightening fun.

Teenagers are kidnapped and made into living scarecrows who are left to die in crop fields in an exceedingly frightening stoner-horror throwback in the vein of Jeepers Creepers and Scream. Scarecrows, from director Stu Stone, rises from the cornfields 12/11 from Uncork'd Entertainment.

While on a hike to find a secret lagoon, a group of friends have no choice but to pass through an ominous cornfield. Unbeknownst to them, the farm owner despises trespassers and has vowed to kill anyone who crosses his land by turning them into living scarecrows, leaving them to rot in his fields. Once one goes up... it never comes down.

Scarecrows, starring Hannah Gordon (Hurt), Mike Taylor (Pure) and Umed Amin (A Simple Favor) and co-written by Stone and Adam Rodness, premieres on VOD December 11 and DVD February 1 from Uncork'd Entertainment.

Stu Stone has emerged from the new crop of millennial filmmakers intent on twisting the horror genre into something sick and surreal. He actually got his start as an actor, with more than 80 credits to his name. He made his debut way back in 1984 at just 4-years old, appearing in an episode of The Edison Twins. He made his big screen debut that same year in the cult favorite Heavenly Bodies. Throughout the early 90s, he lent his voice to a number of animated TV series, and has gone onto appear in such hits as Donnie Darko, Joy Ride, and Sorority Boys.

It wasn't until 2016 that he got bit by the directing bug, making his first feature length horror comedy in 2016 with The Haunted House on Kirby Road. Scarecrows is his second feature. His third movie Vandits is already in pre-production.

Scarecrows looks like a mad bit of terrifying fun. Who doesn't want to see teens tortured and crucified in a cornfield? Uncork'd Entertainment brings us the first trailer and poster, surely it will be enough to entice you back this December to watch the horrors that await within.