Scarface is heading back to theaters this summer. Universal Pictures, Screenvision Media, and Tribeca Film Festival have announced the return of Scarface to movie theatres nationwide, in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Additionally, fans outside of New York will have the chance to participate in a Tribeca Film Festival retrospective event on the big screen for the first time ever. As part of the celebrations, moviegoers are invited to watch the cult classic movie followed by the Tribeca Film Festival post-screening conversation, during which Scarface director Brian De Palma, along with actors Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer gather together to discuss the movie and its lasting impact.

Brian De Palma made one of the best and most enduring remakes ever with Scarface. The 1983 remake of Howard Hawks' original 1932 take has remained present in pop culture in the three and a half decades since its release. Upon its release, Scarface was nominated for three Golden Globes, but its legacy goes far beyond a few nominations. Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president of operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media, had this to say in a statement.

"Scarface is a timeless film that has influenced pop culture in so many ways over the last 35 years. We're thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Tribeca Film Festival to bring it back to the big screen in celebration of its anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival talk was an important commemoration of the film. We're excited to extend it to the big screen and provide fans a behind-the-scenes insight into what production was like in the 1980s."

Al Pacino has had a long and very prosperous career, but Scarface will always be one of the roles that he is most closely associated with. Universal has actually been working on getting a Scarface remake going for quite some time, but it's sort of been a revolving door of filmmakers up to this point. Last we heard, Antoine Fuqua, who was at one point attached but departed the project, has circled back around to it. But for now, fans can enjoy the original Scarface remake in theaters this summer. Paula Weinstein, EVP, Tribeca Enterprises, had this to say about the upcoming re-release

"Tribeca has a rich history of producing legendary reunion events. We are thrilled to be able to replicate the Festival experience with audiences across the country. Our gratitude to Screenvision and Universal. Scarface has had a strong influence on popular culture and reuniting the cast for the 35th anniversary was an evening not to forget."

If you're interested in seeing Scarface on the big screen, possibly for the first time, your window of opportunity is relatively limited. Screenings will take place at select theatres in top cities nationwide such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas on June 10, 11, and 13. To find a screening near you and to get tickets, visit Scarface35.com.