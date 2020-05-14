Luca Guadagnino is attached to direct the Scarface reboot. The Call Me By Your Name director is helming the project from a script written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen. A previous versions of the story were written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio.

The 1932 version took place in Chicago, while the 1983 version took place in Miami. The reboot, which does not have a cast at this time, will take place in Los Angeles. In the 1932 version of Scarface, an Italian took over Chicago, and in the De Palma remake, Tony Montana took over the cocaine trade in Miami and had it consume his life.

The iconic 1983 take on Scarface starred Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer with Brian DePalma behind the camera. The reboot is a "reimagining of the immigrant story" focus told in both the previous versions with a third new setting. A reboot has been talked about for decades, but 2011 was when things really started to get moving with original producer Martin Bregman on board with a screenplay by David Ayer and David Yates in talks to direct. That version did not get past the development stage.

In 2014, Pablo Larraín was in negotiations to direct the Scarface reboot, along with Paul Attanasio writing the script. Jonathan Herman was set in March 2015 to rewrite both drafts of the script and then nothing happened with those stories either. In 2018, it was announced that Antoine Fuqua will direct the reboot with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer writing the screenplay. There have been a lot of people attached to this particular project over the years. Will Luca Guadagnino and the Coen Brothers be the ones to finally bring it into theaters?

Luca Guadagnino is also preparing to make a sequel to Call Me By Your Name. As of now, it's unclear when production will be able to begin for the sequel or the Scarface reboot. The entertainment industry is on hold for the moment, though behind-the-scenes work is still able to get done. Whatever the case may be, people have waited a long time to see a Scarface remake with many wondering how it will be able to compare to Brian DePalma's take on the source material, which is considered to be one of the best movies of all time.

The Scarface reboot will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito. SVP Brian Williams will also executive produce for Dylan Clark Productions. Universal SVP of Production Jay Polidoro and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal. Now that Luca Guadagnino is attached to direct, we could end up learning about a cast in the coming months, if the director ends up sticking with the project. Deadline was the first to announce the Scarface reboot news.