Universal Pictures has been trying to get a remake of the much-beloved gangster epic Scarface off the ground for a very long time now, almost a decade, in fact. One thing that seemed to be locked in was Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Diego Luna leading the movie as the titular scar-faced man. However, it seems the actor is no longer attached to the project, as he himself has now confirmed after being asked about whether he was still planning on taking on the role.

"No, no I'm not."

Simple and to the point with no room for interpretation is really the only way that answer can be described, so it seems pretty definite that the Scarface remake has lost its lead. Though there has been no news regarding the movie for almost two years now, this comes as a disappointment as Diego Luna has proven himself time and again to be one of the most talented actors out there, and surely would have nailed the role. Perhaps even managing to bring it out from under the shadow of Al Pacino and make it all his own.

Luna dropping out does not come as much of a surprise. With the movie seemingly languishing in development hell for all eternity, the actor could clearly only hang on for so long. Luna first became attached to the role back in January 2017, before joining Netflix series Narco: Mexico playing the Mexican drug lord, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the man who started the Guadalajara Cartel. So, in a way, Luna has already played a version of Scarface, and the actor likely has no interest in retreading old ground for fear of repeating himself and his performance.

The Scarface remake has already gone through several directors and screenplays since Universal started down this long, long road of trying to bring it to the big screen. Training Day and Suicice Squad director David Ayer was attached to write the script all the way back in 2011, with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts' David Yates attached at one point as director. Since then, various other Hollywood talents have become attached and then left the project, with the likes of Ayer even leaving and then circling back, before leaving again. Even the likes of Joel and Ethan Coen have been attached to write the script at one point, which would have been a very intriguing prospect had it come to pass.

Scarface was released back in 1983 having been written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma. Starring Al Pacino in the lead, the movie follows Tony Montana and his close friend Manny, as the pair build a strong drug empire in Miami. However as his power begins to grow, so does Tony's ego and his enemies, as his own paranoia begins to plague his empire. Scarface has become a staple of American cinema, with considering the very idea of a remake something akin to a cinematic crime.

Though he won't be starring in Scarface, there will be no shortage of Diego Luna on our screens, as he reprises his role from Rogue One for a brand new Disney+ series, as well as the second season of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico premiering on Thursday 13th February. This comes to us from Collider.