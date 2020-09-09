Universal Pictures has been trying to get a remake of the much-beloved gangster epic Scarface off the ground for nearly a decade. With Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino now tapped to helm the project; the Italian filmmaker has offered some insight into what he wants to achieve with what many will perceive as an unnecessary remake.

"The truth is that I'm interested in the Tony Montana character. He's a symptom of the American Dream. And I think that these movies are made for their times. My own Scarface will arrive 40 years after the previous one. I think the important thing about these movies is not the fact that they're lush and fundamental like Brian De Palma's one. The important thing is knowing that Tony Montana is an archetypal character."

While speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Luca Guadagnino praised Howard Hawks' 1932 original as well as Brian De Palma's 1983 remake, before insisting that he would be bringing something very different to the material. Guadagnino has already demonstrated his ability to add his own spin to already existing material with his take on the Dario Argento's classic Suspiria in 2018, so you can bet he'll be taking liberties where Scarface is concerned.

While we await to see what these stark differences might be, Guadagnino has revealed some details regarding the remake, saying he wants the characters to be "current" and the movie to be "shocking".

"The important things are A. It has to be well done, the script has to be great - and it is. B. Our Tony Montana has to be current. I don't want to imitate anything. C. This movie has to be shocking."

The Scarface remake has already gone through several directors and screenplays since Universal started down this long road of trying to bring it to the big screen. Training Day and Suicide Squad director David Ayer was attached to write the script all the way back in 2011, with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts' David Yates attached at one point to helm the project. Since then, various other Hollywood talents have become attached and then left the project, with the likes of Ayer even leaving and then circling back, before leaving again. Even the likes of Joel and Ethan Coen have been attached to write the script at one point, which reeks of missed opportunity.

Rogue One star Diego Luna was attached to star in the upcoming Scarface remake for quite some time, but, when recently asked if he still planned to lead the movie, the actor responded with an undeniably definitive answer saying, "No, no I'm not."

Howard Hawks' version of Scarface was released way back in 1932 before being remade in 1983 with a script written by Oliver Stone. Directed by Brian De Palma and starring Al Pacino in the lead, the movie follows Tony Montana and his close friend Manny, as the pair build a strong drug empire in Miami.

However, as his power begins to grow, so does Tony's ego and his enemies, as his own paranoia begins to plague his empire. Scarface has become a staple of American cinema, with considering the very idea of a remake something akin to a cinematic crime. This comes to us from Collider.