We have already seen Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff go through some extraordinary changes since her character's first appearance in a post credit scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the latest being her full realization as Scarlet Witch in the finale of WandaVision. However, even that doesn't seem to be the end of Wanda's metamorphosis, as screenwriter Michael Waldron has already spoken about how Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange evolve following the events of Endgame, and Olsen has now revealed in an interview with Variety that there are more changes coming for Scarlet Witch.

Talking on the transition from WandaVision to filming for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen said:

"I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and flew to London on a Friday to continue playing this part [in Doctor Strange 2]. I could have used getting out of the mindset, though, because they were totally different utilizations of the character and people would have had more time to understand WandaVision had we not just wrapped. And so there's just a lot of, 'We covered this in WandaVision...' It's bigger than me, there's lots of threads that are continuing on after me that I'm not aware of, and so it's always about, 'What can I get from this journey with this character that maybe I haven't tapped into yet with her?' That's where I keep approaching things from so that I feel like I have some sort of strap-hang - that I can know that there's going to be growth of some kind, even though it all maybe looks the same to other people. There is that conscious decision to learn a new element of this woman, or even of myself as an actor - something that I want to explore that I can bring to it."

There is still a lot to be revealed about the Doctor Strange sequel, with the plot pretty much unknown and the likelihood of anything being leaked very slim, but we do know that movie takes place in the aftermath of the events set in motion by Loki, and obviously following whatever transpires from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, writer Walrdon, who also worked as writer on Loki and was given an advanced look at WandaVison, has hinted that the Doctor's first stand-alone movie since his introduction in 2016, will take a close look at the character and how he has developed over the last few years.

"I think that Stephen Strange has been through so much between that first movie and now," Waldron said on a recent Geek Vibes Podcast episode. "That first movie was an incredible origin story of how he became a sorcerer, but now he's been through that. He's fought Thanos [in Infinity War and Endgame] and he's on the other end of it, and he's kind of at the height of his powers. So it's an interesting place to catch up with him."

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on March 25, 2022 and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.