Kevin Feige would put all his chips on Scarlet Witch against Thanos in a one-on-one fight. Marvel Studios seems to be doubling down on this confidence with all of the Phase 4 announcements coming out of San Diego Comic-Con International this year. Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen (Wind River) will appear on both the small and big screen in the next couple of years.

She'll first show up in WandaVision, a TV series for Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+. The show will star Olsen with Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision. Though it's unclear how his character will make his return following his death in Avengers: Infinity War. The series is set to debut in spring of 2021, and It's been confirmed that it will then lead right into the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the space "wizard".

Olsen made her debut in the MCU in a mid-credits scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier where we saw the young Maximoff being held captive by Baron Strucker. The character stretches her powers for the first time in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Although important, Maximoff is somewhat overshadowed by all of the loose plot-threads of the film, but the death of her brother, Quicksilver, and her turn to the good side cement her place on the team.

In each subsequent film, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda's powers and confidence grow, setting her up for the visually stunning and epic battle of Avengers: Endgame. While Black Panther and Spider-Man are racing away with the gauntlet, Scarlet Witch gets her shot at Thanos. She has him suspended in the air, armor peeling away when he yells for backup. The blasts from his ship send our hero flying. In an interview with Comic Book, Feige elaborated on her show of strength in the film, saying this.

"Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power - I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn't called the [army], it was done."

Now with her upcoming projects, we can expect to see even more from the ambiguous-powered hero. Kevin Feige had this to say.

"...her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way."

Looking at the comics, we haven't see the breadth of what Scarlet Witch can do in the films. In the books, she is one of the most powerful mutants, and her powers increase throughout her story. Eventually, she can even cause events and manipulate magic. The possibilities are exciting especially when you join her with Doctor Stephen Strange. Plus, Feige promises that WandaVision will be unlike anything we've seen, and after more than 22 movies, we have seen a lot.

WandaVision is expected to begin shooting in the fall. According to Olsen, the creators are aiming for a six hour long series that will air on Disney's upcoming Disney+ streaming service. Stick with us for all of your Marvel news. This story comes to us from Comicbook.com.