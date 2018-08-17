It has been reported that Scarlett Johansson is the highest paid actress in Hollywood, earning $40.5 million from June 1st, 2017 to June 1st, 2018. Last year's highest paid actress was Emma Stone, who earned $26 million, thanks to the wildly successful La La Land. However, Stone did not earn over $10 million this past year, so she didn't make the list. Helping Johansson take the number one spot was the worldwide box office smash Infinity War. Johansson's Black Widow wasn't even really in the movie a whole lot, but the Marvel Studios project was enough to command her the top spot of highest paid actresses.

Avengers: Infinity War arrived in theaters at the end of April and delivered the goods to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans all over the world. To date, the film has brought in over $2 billion worldwide, easily making it the highest grossing movie of the year. Adding to Scarlett Johansson's earnings is the promise of Avengers 4, which will reportedly feature more of the actress. Johansson quadruples her 2017 earnings, all thanks to the MCU. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has talked about the budgets of the recent projects getting bigger because of the actors and actresses, when it used to be on special effects. In the end, Feige justifies it by stating, "the actors are the best special effects."

Angelina Jolie is the second highest paid actress of the year, earning $28 million. Jolie was reportedly able to command an upfront deal for Maleficent 2, which doesn't hit theaters until May of 2020. As for the third spot, Friends star Jennifer Aniston took in $19.5 million. Aniston made most of her cash this year from endorsement deals with Emirates airlines, Smartwater, and Aveeno, proving that some commercial campaigns are well-worth the money for the actress.

The fourth spot went to Jennifer Lawrence, who was able to score $18 million, even after Red Sparrow and Mother! underperformed at the box office. Reese Witherspoon comes up fifth this year with $16.5 million, but along with Jennifer Aniston, she will see a significant bump next year with their Apple streaming service show. Mila Kunis earned $16 million for the sixth spot, while Julia Roberts took seven with $13 million. Finishing the top ten is Cate Blanchett, Melissa McCarthy, and Gal Gadot with $12.5 million, $12 million, and $10 million, respectively.

Infinity War is now available to purchase digitally as well as on Blu-ray and DVD, which will certainly add to the earnings of the blockbuster film. The Black Widow role has proven to be a lucrative role for Scarlett Johansson over the years, which is about to get a lot bigger. Avengers 4 is coming next year and then the standalone Black Widow movie is also currently in development. It's quite possible that Johansson will be back as the highest paid actress in the near future. You can check out the rest of the year's top actresses over at Forbes.