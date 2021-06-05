After what seems like an eternity, Scarlett Johansson's MCU swansong Black Widow is just around the corner. As well as providing her character with one last appearance, following the events of Endgame, which ruled her out of the future of the Cinematic Universe, it also gives us one of our best insights into Natasha Romanoff's past and will apparently have ripples for the future of the Marvel franchise. While Johansson is saying goodbye to a role that she first played over a decade ago, she revealed that moving on is never an easy thing to do.

Discussing her feelings of leaving the role behind, she said, "It's definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family. I'm never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They'll always be family. I'll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I'm missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we'll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way."

Well considering we know that the MCU is about to be fractured in many ways following the events of Thanos' snap and the Avengers toying with time, while both the new Spider-Man and Doctor Strange movies have teased the multiverse theory. With all of this, there is no reason why this would be the last time we see Johansson's Black Widow in the MCU.

However, the actress said, "It was certainly wonderful to be able to produce this with them, because I got to really know the process, and know them in a whole other intimate way. It was very exciting. At the same time, I really feel good about moving on from this chapter. I feel incredibly proud of this film. It's so strong," Johansson said. "It turned out so beautifully. It has so much love in it. Everything in it has intention and purpose. And, you know, I will always love Natasha. I've loved to play her, and I feel that she stands alone in this universe in a way that I feel really good about. And sometimes, you know, the most..."

Pausing for a moment to work out exactly how to put her thoughts into words, she added, "In every way, and certainly as an actor, it's always better to leave a situation when you're on top. And to feel good about something. It's great. And I feel on top with this. I really do. I'm really proud of it. So we'll see how everybody else sees it! But I will always love my experience of it."

With these comments, it could well be that Johansson is ready to pass on the Black Widow mantle to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. It would certainly make sense for her to want to be remembered for going out in a blaze of glory than outstaying her welcome and the character becoming old and repetitive. According to her final comments, it could well seem like that was the plan all along.

"I definitely felt that way from the very beginning," Scarlett Johansson went on. "She stands completely on her own. She's strong and different. She's so different to Natasha. You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they're careful about, or what they're careless about," Johansson said. "It's so fresh, what she does. It's very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She's unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave - far more than I ever was. And that stuff all comes through. It's wonderful to feel like you're witnessing something great happening."

We have only a month left to wait to find out how Natasha Romanoff's epilogue in the MCU will pan out when the movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere on the 9th July.