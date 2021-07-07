While some have been wondering why Scarlett Johansson hasn't been making many public appearances in the run up to the release of Black Widow, it appears it is because she is about to become a mom for the second time. The 36 year old is expecting the baby soon, which will be her first child with husband Colin Jost, but she has been keeping it pretty quiet with no personal appearances recently and her appearances via Zoom mostly only showing her head and shoulders, making sure her baby bump was kept out of shot.

A source told Page Six, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled. She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote 'Black Widow' which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

Another insider close to the star confirmed the information, saying "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."

Johansson initially sparked rumors of a pregnancy last month, having skipped multiple events around the imminent arrival of Black Widow, which instantly had many speculating that she could be expecting an imminent arrival of her own. Her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show via zoom on 21st June seemed to further stoke the fires, when she appeared via a Zoom call rather than in person, with a very close camera that made sure that no one saw anything below her neckline.

With Black Widow events going on across the world, with Disney holding conferences and the like in New York, London and Los Angeles, it has become increasingly apparent that Johansson was absent for a reason. She was also not seen at a Black Widow screening in the Hamptons Friday, which was attended by co-star David Harbour, even though she and her husband own a home nearby and are frequently seen out and about in the area. The lack of ScarJo and Colin Jost at these events, has left much of promotion to Florence Pugh, who by the sounds of it is gaining a lot of praise from the movie's previews, so seems to have been the right person to take over the heavy lifting on the promotion trail.

Scarlett Johansson has one child with former husband Romain Dauriac, daughter Rose who is now 6 years old. Having been with Jost for three years, the pair were married on the quiet in October last year, and it seems like they much prefer keeping their private lives just that. Helped greatly by the pandemic, with many paparazzi and tabloid reporters unable to be as active as usual, the pair are just one of many stars who have been enjoying weddings, births and more without the constant glare of camera flash bulbs.

While there has been no direct confirmation of the pregnancy from Johansson's representatives, the sources and the star's recent reluctance to be seen out in public are a pretty certain assessment of the situation, and with the birth of the baby seemingly coming soon, we wish her well and look forward to seeing their new arrival when she is ready to share.

Black Widow arrives in theaters across the US on Friday. This news was first reported at Just Jared.