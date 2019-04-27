President Scarlett Johansson? This could be the future of the United States, if the Avengers: Endgame actress chooses to run for office, which she has already considered. Ronald Reagan was an actor before taking on two terms as President of the United States, starting in 1980. Our current president, Donald Trump, is a former reality TV show host and appeared on talk shows and in movies throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Additionally, Trump has performed at WWE wrestling events over the years, so certainly having Natasha Romanoff as president wouldn't be too out of the ordinary.

In a new interview, Scarlett Johansson was asked about her political activism and about politics in general today. The Democratic party currently has a lot of people itching to go against President Trump and the actress sees that as problematic. When initially asked about running for office someday, she immediately said "no," but quickly rebounded and had this to say.

"Maybe some time in the future. I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't."

One of the things turning Scarlett Johansson off from a possible career in office is the two-party system. There has been a lot of talk about Republicans and Democrats over the years and many people are looking for another option, other than those two parties, who are often a lot more alike than they care to admit. If Johansson were to take her activism to the next level, it seems she would start with her local government first to work her way up, which sounds like a wise decision.

Scarlett Johansson has been very outspoken over the years about Hollywood sexism, a woman's right to choose as a proud advocate of Planned Parenthood, her thoughts on President Trump and his policies, and even monogamous relationships, which she has called "unnatural" in the past. The Avengers: Endgame actress has never been afraid to speak her mind and isn't scared of losing fans in the process, which has undoubtedly happened over her intense criticism of the current president and her claims that the Democratic party is currently broken. She could very well end up with a successful career in politics by speaking her mind, which is something Republicans and Trump supporters admire about him.

Related: Are More Captain America Movies Possible After Avengers: Endgame?

For now, Scarlett Johansson is currently starring in Avengers: Endgame for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will revisit her Black Widow character with an upcoming standalone movie, which is currently in development. Politics may be on the mind of the 34-year old actress now, but that could change if she sees the leadership she wants in the near future. We'll just have to wait and see if a female former Avenger ends up taking over as President of the United States. The interview with Scarlett Johansson was originally conducted by Variety.