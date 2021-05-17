Scarlett Johansson may have been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, Tonys and BAFTA awards, and she may have been the highest paid actress two years running in 2018 and 2019, but that doesn't mean she's above getting down and dirty, which she proved by being on the receiving end of a slime prank while receiving the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. You can see Scarlett Johansson getting slimed by her husband and SNL Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

Wow! What an honor! The iconic Scarlett Johansson takes home the Generation Award #MTVAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YKKkPaeaME — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

During the Sunday MTV Movie Awards telecast, the Black Widow star was seen via video accepting her latest accolade with a speech in which she praised the many people she has collaborated with over the years. "Thank you for this honor," she said after watching a montage of her work.

Don't mess with Natasha Romanoff 🕷️ Here's your EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at @theblackwidow! #BlackWidowpic.twitter.com/xIejbMqWdy — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

"Watching that reel reminds me of all the inspiring collaborators I've been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades. I would never have been able to evolve as an actor over the last thirty years if not for the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members."

After going on to lavish praise and thanks upon her fans and those who put her where she is, she went on to begin introducing a sneak peek at the long delayed Black Widow movie, which she called, "the culmination of ten years work" in reference to her title character who first appeared in Iron Man 2 way back in 2010. However, she was cut off in her prime after having a bowl of green slime poured over her head by husband Colin Jost.

"What the f--k?" the actress yelled. Jost tried to excuse his actions, explaining that getting slimed was only appropriate considering she was winning at the MTV Awards.

Johansson quickly pointed out that it is Nickelodeon that likes to douse their prize winners, not MTV, leading to Jost attempting an apology and clean up operation on his wife, but the gunky damage had already been done. When asked where he acquired the slime in the first place, he told her it was from Amazon.

The couple's double act appearance was hot on the heals of Jost making a cameo appearance during Johansson's virtual drop in on RuPaul's Drag Race, making it seem like an ongoing thing with the couple during their video links.

Black Widow, Johansson's first solo outing as the Marvel character, has been long awaited by fans, but due to the continuing Coronavirus restrictions, and Disney's unwillingness to put their moneymaker out to pasture on Disney+ alone, it has seemed like an eternity coming. The movie will now premiere in theaters and as a pay-per-view release on Disney+ on July 9th, but in usual Marvel style, very little is actually known about the plot and whether it will lead to future appearances of Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or whether it will prove to a swan song for the character.

As the kick off movie of the MCU's Phase Four, one thing that is for certain is that it is guaranteed to provide Disney with another huge hit and finally restart cinema in style. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly