Following what seems to be the end of her run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her next movie role. The actress has joined the ensemble cast of an upcoming movie from Wes Anderson that hasn't yet been officially titled, following recent additions like Margot Robbie and Rupert Friend. Filming is now underway on the movie in Spain.

This will be the second time Scarlett Johansson has worked with Wes Anderson, but the first time she'll be appearing in a live-action capacity. She previously lent her voice to the 2018 stop-motion movie Isle of Dogs. Very little is known about the project from Anderson at this time beyond the all-star cast the filmmaker has put together. What's known is that Anderson wrote the script and is directing the movie. No details have been provided about Johansson's character or how she will fit into the story.

Tilda Swinton was the first name added to the cast of the untitled movie, marking the latest of several collaborations with Wes Anderson. She had previously worked with Anderson on four of the filmmaker's prior projects. The impressive ensemble for the new movie also features the likes of Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Rupert Friend, and Jason Schwartzman. Clearly, Johansson will be in good company as a part of this cast.

Marvel fans will best recognize Johansson for her role in the MCU as Natasha Romanoff, a character she recently reprised for her own solo superhero movie Black Widow. The actress is also coming off of two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her work in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Her other big screen credits include The Prestige, Lucy, Her, and Ghost in the Shell.

Johansson's casting comes at an interesting time as she's currently embroiled in a legal battle with Disney over the release of Black Widow. In June, the actress filed a lawsuit against Disney citing breach of contract over the way Black Widow was released both in theaters and on Disney+ for an added fee, as her salary was tied to a portion of the box office performance. Disney has argued that Johansson had already received $20 million for the movie and that the release of Black Widow "has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

Anderson's next movie, The French Dispatch, is set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 22. Also written and directed by Anderson, the movie similarly features an incredible ensemble with names like Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. The plot follows three different storylines as the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper creates its final issue.

A release date hasn't yet been set for Anderson's movie with Johansson in the cast. The project is currently filming in Spain and is set to wrap shooting in late September. Meanwhile, fans of Anderson can check out The French Dispatch in October. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.