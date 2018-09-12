CBS Films and eOne have announced that Breaking Bad star Dean Norris has joined the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Gil Bellows and Lorraine Toussaint have also signed on for the project. The film is Inspired by Alvin Schwartz's best-selling book series and the will follow a group of teens who have to solve the mystery of a wave of horrific deaths in their small town.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is currently in production and filming in the Toronto area. Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, and Lorraine Toussaint join the previously announced cast members Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn. The project's director Andre Ovredal is excited to have the new cast members on board. He had this to say.

"Lorraine, Gil and Dean are exceptionally talented actors who also happen to be game for all of the creepy madness that this film entails. We are thrilled to have them aboard our macabre little train."

Guillermo de Toro has been a big fan of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series for years, and has talked about bringing Alvin Schwartz's tales to life since 2016. The director/writer was previously attached to direct, but he will assume the role as producer on the film instead. Schwartz's horror stories for kids, along with Stephen Gammell's illustrations have haunted millions of children for nearly 40 years.

Alvin Schwartz was a collector of urban legends, folklore, and campfire stories. The author took those stories and mixed them with his own original ideas to create what would become the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series. It was Schwartz's goal that his stories would get traded amongst children throughout the years, just like the tales that inspired him. And that's exactly what happened. The books were seen as taboo in the early 1980s and into the 1990s, which meant that kids had to search out the books and trade them, just like Schwartz wanted.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is being directed by Andre Ovredal from a screenplay by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman as well as Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Melton, and Marcus Dunstan. The crew have a hard road ahead of them to take the work of Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell and bring it to the big screen. Gammell's imagery is just as well-known as the stories, so it will be interesting to see how they pull off the look of the film. Harper Collins released the trilogy as a boxset for the 30th anniversary back in 2011, but they used different illustrations, which angered long-time fans who called the new release insulting to horror fans as well as Schwartz and Gammell. The look of the movie is going to be very important for hardcore fans. This information was provided by CBS Films.