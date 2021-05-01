For many, the book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,﻿ written by Alvin Schwartz & Stephen Gammell, was a staple to every school library trip, next to R.L Steins ﻿Goosebumps﻿ series. Most recently highlighted in the 2019 film of the same name. Guillermo del Toro ﻿co-produced and came up with the story and this is apparent in some of the demonic figures that appear. Directed by André Øvredal the film was met with mixed reviews however it has recently been announced that a sequel is in the works. Something tells me we haven's seen the full extent of Hammel and Schwartz' work just yet.

A long dormant childhood memory has been given new life once again by an online artist known by the handle @WatchfulEyeArt on twitter. The artist is extremely mysterious, citing a location of 'Politzania' that no longer exists, creating an even bigger online presence for themselves. With 11 and a half thousand followers it appears the Twittersphere cannot wait to see what this artist comes up with next.

Horror Movie Icons meet Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark art style. pic.twitter.com/irXvA6ry7l — Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) April 23, 2021

Candyman and Freddy Krueger too pic.twitter.com/OU2G5Hg3sd — Michael Myers (@RealMMyers78) April 23, 2021

WatchfulEyeArt has used their twitter to talk exclusively about the horror genre and that has now been reflected in their art. With true horror icons such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees, Leatherface and even the mostly looked over Candyman, their art style is reminiscent of the ﻿Scary Stories ﻿we all grew to know and love. With bold watercolor strokes and a strong black and white theme we haven't scratched the surface of the horror communities intrigue. They've even included short stories within their titles to really drive home the horror narrative. I, for one, cannot wait to see what the future brings for ﻿Watchfuleye. You can purchase some spooky 8X10 prints of the slashers directly from the artist in their profile.

In the movie, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark follows four teenagers who attempt to solve a string of mysterious murders in their small and unassuming hometown in 1968 America. Within the film are a few shout outs to classic book monsters such as ﻿The Pale Lady, Harold the Scarecrow, The Jangly Man﻿and (most disturbingly) ﻿The Bellows Family.﻿Arguably the reason why ﻿Scary stories to tell in the dark﻿meant so much to us as children is due to our fascination with the morose and macabre and coupled with the fact that it tapped in to a very real fear of subjects such as ﻿spiders﻿, kept us up for hours on dark nights. We've all been there, camping or on a sleepover telling ghost stories; ﻿Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark﻿ did the work for us.