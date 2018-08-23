Norwegian filmmaker Andre Ovredal is taking on Guillermo Del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which is set to begin filming in a couple of days. Since production is getting ready to kick off, it was only a matter of time before plot details and the cast were revealed. CBS Films has announced that young actress Zoe Margaret Colletti will be playing the lead character, Stella Michaels. In addition, it was also revealed that the story will center on "a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of horrific deaths in their small town."

According to sources who have read the script for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the story is a lot more in-depth that just some teens solving a murder mystery. The story is a lot darker than that, which puts a Halloween prank into question. As for Zoe Colletti's Stella Michaels character, she is scarred from a past event in her childhood. The synopsis reads.

"Stella Michaels (Colletti) is a young girl still haunted by her mother's disappearance on Halloween night, an incident that she suspects her father knows more about than he lets on. Years later, Stella and her friends are involved in a Halloween prank gone wrong. But are they really at fault, or was it the work of a vengeful spirit, a female ghost who uses her scary stories to come after the teens when they begin to investigate the disappearance of several children?"

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is shaping up to be quite the horror movie, though a little familiar. In addition to the information about Zoe Colletti's Stella Michaels, it has also been reported that the film will feature the human scarecrow from the Harold story as well as the girl who has spiders crawl out of her face in The Red Spot story. Both of the aforementioned characters appeared in 1991's Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones.

The big screen adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has been in development since 2013, but only really picked up steam in 2016 when Guillermo del Toro was attached to direct the project. However, since then, del Toro has taken the back seat and moved to the producer role while Andre Ovredal takes over directorial duties. Some have seen del Toro's decision to step down as a bad omen for the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark film, especially since del Toro loves the source material so much.

Alvin Schwartz's trilogy of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark books feature the chilling illustrations of Stephen Gammell. Guillermo del Toro is a huge fan of the series and even owns some of Gammell's original illustrations for the trilogy. Del Toro still seems excited for the project, even though he's only producing at this time. While no release date is set for the film, it is believed that it will hit theaters sometime in 2019. Now that filming is about to start, more news should be announced soon. The new information about Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was first reported by Collider.