The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie is finally going to begin production. The adaptation of the popular children's horror books series has been in the works since 2013. The project picked up real steam when Guillermo del Toro came on board. Initially, he was attached to direct, but he eventually vacated that position. He's still on board as a producer though and he now brings us word that the movie officially begins filming this week.

It was announced earlier this year that Entertainment One and CBS Films teamed up to co-finance Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which is what actually got the movie moving in the right direction. A fan recently reached out to Guillermo del Toro on Twitter and asked for any updates he could provide on the adaptation. That's when del Toro chimed in with the good news. Here's what he had to say.

"We start shooting in a few days, in Toronto!"

With cameras set to roll any day now, this thing is, at long last, going to become a reality. There's still no word on casting or anything of that sort. What we know for sure is that Andre Ovredal, known for his movies such as Trollhunter and The Autopsy of Jane Doe, is in the director's chair, with Guillermo del Toro along for the ride as a producer. The script comes from Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, who previously penned The LEGO Movie, with del Toro also offering some input on that front. Even though he's not directing, it does sound like del Toro is pretty heavily involved.

The creative team has a lot of material to work with. Author Alvin Schwartz wrote a trilogy of books, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones, released between 1981 and 1991. All three books contain more than 25 short horror stories, many of them based on folklore and urban legends that were researched extensively by Schwartz. The books also have a reputation of being some of the most challenged by the American Library Association, given that the series depicted quite a bit of violence, especially for a series of children's books.

At the present time, there is no word on a release date for the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie. With production set to begin very shortly, we could be getting some sort of press release from CBS or Entertainment One containing some official details, such as a cast and plot synopsis. Or they could be keeping this one under lock and key in order to maintain a sense of mystery. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. You can check out the post from Guillermo del Toro's Twitter account for yourself below.