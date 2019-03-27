We have a brand new, very creepy poster for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark ahead of tomorrow's trailer. This movie will be taking a horror anthology approach in order to tell several stories, some from the books and some new. The studio recently released a poster for the segment titled The Red Spot, while promising that more scary goodness would be delivered throughout the week. They've made good on that promise with this new poster, but the best is yet to come.

This poster is based on a story from the book titled The Dream. In the book, it centers on a girl who has a nightmare about a scary woman with black hair and eyes. Previously, a brief teaser for this segment was released during the Super Bowl titled Pale Lady. Now, we have a poster that focuses on the figure in question, who is standing at the end of a horrifying hallway, bathed in blood red light. It's not clear how this one is going to pan out, but based on this image, it's going to be anything but good. The official Twitter account for the movie shared the poster along with a rather ominous quote.

"This is an evil place. Flee while you can..."

It's also been confirmed by the studio that the full-length trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will arrive online tomorrow. It isn't yet clear exactly what time we can expect it, but it's coming. The series of brief teasers released during the Super Bowl showcased different segments we can expect to see, though they didn't reveal all that much. This trailer will provide us with some context as to how things are going to unfold and how these individual tales will all tie together.

Guillermo del Toro serves as a key producer on the project and helped cook up the adaptation of Alvin Schwartz's beloved novels. He previously teased that this particular figure would play a big role in the movie with a tweet that was posted right around the time the first batch of teasers were released online. Del Toro, though not directing, made this project a priority following his Best Picture Oscar-win for The Shape of Water. Del Toro contributed to the story, with Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman actually penning the screenplay.

Related: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Release Date, Logo & First Set Photo Revealed

Andre Ovredal, who previously helmed Troll Hunter and The Autopsy of Jane Doe, is in the director's chair. The cast includes Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it's made available. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is set to hit theaters on August 9. For now, be sure to check out the new poster from CBS Films below.

"This is an evil place. Flee while you can..."#ScaryStoriesMoviepic.twitter.com/rvKmhYDHJW — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) March 27, 2019

Stay tuned here... pic.twitter.com/KrydkSPGCi — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 4, 2019