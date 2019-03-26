We have a brand new poster for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. This is quite easily one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of the year, as it's adapting a beloved series of horror novels aimed at younger audiences for the big screen, for the first time. Even though these tales were originally meant for kids, they don't skimp on the horror one bit, which is why they've been subject to some controversy over the years. This latest poster showcases just one of the horrific tales coming our way later this year.

This one is for a segment titled The Red Spot. This movie, as was showcased with the series of teasers released during this year's Super Bowl, is taking an anthology approach and will tell different tales during its runtime, with a central narrative to connect them all. The poster features a well-dressed, seemingly sweet woman who is mindful of her appearance, who has an unfortunate and rather large blemish on her face. That alone would be problematic, but the fact that it has a spider leg coming out of it makes it straight-up horrifying.

Some of the stories being told in the movie are originals, but The Red Spot is pulled directly from the books by Alvin Schwartz. His story was based on an old urban legend called The Spider Bite. In the story, rather simply, a spider crawls on a girl's face for a moment while she's sleeping and, during that time, the spider lays eggs in her cheek, only for them to come bursting out later. Not one for the squeamish, no doubt. It is promised by the studio that there will be "more scares" coming this week, which could mean more posters, images, or even a full-length trailer. Either way, we've got more to look forward to in the coming days.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark takes place at the Bellows family mansion on the edge of town where a group of teenagers discovers a book written by a girl named Sarah containing scary stories that have a way of becoming far too real. Andre Ovredal is in the director's chair, working from a screenplay by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is on board as a producer, in addition to contributing to the story. Having him on board certainly lends a level of credibility to the project.

The cast includes Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn. Sean Daniel, Jason F. Brown, J. Miles Dale and Elizabeth Grave are also on board as producers. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further teases are released throughout the week. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is set to hit theaters on August 9 from CBS Films. Be sure to check out the new poster below.

This Week will be Scary. More coming soon... 🕷#ScaryStoriesMoviepic.twitter.com/7qTuIuxdA2 — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) March 26, 2019