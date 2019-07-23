A brand new trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has arrived, which brings with it the full horrifying force of the Jangly Man. Guillermo del Toro is producing this long-awaited adaptation of the beloved series of children's horror books. The movie was part of the festivities at San Diego Comic-Con, where a new poster featuring the Jangly Man debuted, as well as some new footage, which has now made its way online. And it doesn't disappoint.

The trailer kicks off by setting up the premise. A woman from a small town had a book that is capable of bringing scary stories to life. Pretty simple, yet, as we see from this new footage, incredibly effective. The Jangly Man has been teased in previous footage but here, the horrific creation gets a chance to shine. We get brief glimpses at some of the other horrible stories that will come to life, but the bent out of shape, terrifying monster is given the spotlight here. Clearly, he's going to be the biggest bad of them all, which seems fair considering what is being presented here.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark serves as an adaptation of the book series by author Alvin Schwartz. His beloved trilogy includes Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones, which were initially published between 1981 and 1991. The books contain more than 25 horror stories combined. Many of the stories are based on real-life folklore and urban legends that were extensively researched by Schwartz. To date, the titles have sold more than seven million copies worldwide. This, even though that they were rather controversial and were even banned by many schools.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark centers on a small town named Mill Valley. There, for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. Specifically, the legacy of their daughter Sarah Bellows. In their mansion on the edge of town Sarah, a young girl with terrible secrets, turned her troubled life into a series of scary stories, which she wrote in a book that has managed to transcend time. These stories are capable of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who unwittingly discover Sarah's terrifying secrets.

While Guillermo del Toro serves as a producer, it's Andre Ovredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) in the director's chair. The screenplay was written by Dan Hageman and, working from a story by Kevin Hageman Guillermo del Toro, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. Del Toro, Sean Daniel, Jason F. Brown, J. Miles Dale and Elizabeth Grave serve as producers. The cast includes Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is set to arrive in theaters on August 9. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the CBS Films YouTube channel for yourself.