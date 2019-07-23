Producer Guillermo del Toro and director Andre Ovredal's upcoming adaptation of Alvin Schwartz's kid's horror book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will be unleashed upon the masses next month. I don't know about you, but I'm super excited to see what Del Toro and company have in store for us with this new flick.

And today we have word that over the weekend at Comic-Con, Guillermo del Toro explained why the upcoming family-friendly horror movie isn't taking the anthology route. And it makes a whole lot of sense. Del Toro explains this.

"When we started talking about this about five years ago, I had to think about it. Anthology films are always as bad as the worst story in them - they're never as good as the best story. Then I remembered in 'Pan's Labyrinth,' I created a book called the Book of Crossroads. I thought it could be great if we had a book that reads you, and it writes what you're most afraid of. Then the theme became stories we tell each other."

I get this approach. After all, as a rabid horror movie fan, I'm also a big fan of horror anthologies such as Creepshow, V/H/S, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, After Midnight, and Tales from the Hood. And Del Toro is right. Even the best horror anthology tends to be judged by it's weakest link. Those are just the unwritten rules of the game - unless we're talking about Trilogy of Terror starring Karen Black. In that case, everyone forgives the lesser entry to celebrate the Zulu Fetish Doll entry. And for good reason too.

But anyway, from the sound of all of this, Del Toro and company look to be taking their horror tale into the Pulp Fiction style that made Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Krampus director Michael Dougherty's 2007 fright flick Trick 'r Treat work so well. Make it all one complete story with fun self-contained offshoots. Works for me. In theory, that is. I guess we'll just have to wait and see if this was the right approach when the movie opens next weekend. Jangly fingers crossed.

The Pale Lady, The Toe Monster, and Harold the Scarecrow are just a few of the infamous Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark monsters who will creep up on the screen in this new adaptation. Troy James will join those creatures as an original entity known as The Jangly Man. Moo-Haha.

Del Toro's upcoming tale of teen-terror is coming our way from The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Troll Hunter filmmaker Andre Ovredal. Ovredal will helm this flick from a screenplay written by Dan and Kevin Hageman based on a story by Del Toro, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan based on the books by Alvin Schwartz. CBS Films, Entertainment One, 1212 Entertainment, Double Dare You Productions, and Sean Daniel Company are the production companies behind the scenes of this new movie. Lionsgate will distribute it into a theater near you on August 9, 2019. Meanwhile, this story comes to us out of Comic-Con via Bloody Disgusting.