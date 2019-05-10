The Scoob cast has just gained Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs. The upcoming Scooby-Doo is assembling quite the voice cast, which already includes Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo), Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes), and Ken Jeong (Dynomutt).

Now, it has been announced that Mark Wahlberg will be taking on the role of Blue Falcon, while Jason Isaacs is taking on the role of villainous Dick Dastardly.

Blue Falcon is a hero with his sidekick Dynomutt who has helped Mystery Incorporated over the years. The team has helped Blue Falcon defeat one of his arch-enemies, Mr. Hyde. As for Dick Dastardly, he is a mustachioed villain who has a love of vehicles set with a plethora of traps. He is reportedly going to be the main antagonist in Scoob and he will more than likely utter the word, "drat" more than once during the course of the upcoming movie. He also has a sidekick named Muttley, who likes to giggle a lot and can be frequently asked by Dastardly to "do something!" after one of their plans goes south. We can all expect their plan to go bad when the movie hits theaters next year.

Little is known about the upcoming Scoob, other than the impressive voice cast. The movie will reportedly take audiences back to where it all began, where Scooby-Doo and Shaggy meet for the first time and then later connect with Daphne, Velma, and Fred to launch Mystery Incorporated. It sounds like the start of a new franchise, which makes sense. We've seen a look at the supposed new design of Scooby, and it looks a lot like how he always has. This seems to be a good thing instead of going the Sonic the Hedgehog route.

Scoob has been in development for a number of years and there have been a lot of changes behind-the-scenes. However, it looks like everything is finally falling into place as Hanna Barbera and Warner Bros. attempt to introduce Scooby-Doo to a new generation. The world-famous character has never really gone away since first being introduced in the late 1960s. The character has been seen numerous times in animated shows and movies, and even a live-action franchise from the early 2000s.

Tony Cervone is on board to direct Scoob from a story written by Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman. Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Charles Roven, and Richard Suckle produce, with Chris Columbus and Andy Horwitz as executive producers. As it stands, Scoob is all set to hit theaters in May of 2020. Hopefully everything works according to plan because this movie is getting pretty interesting with all of the new cast and character additions. The Mark Wahlberg and Jason Issacs Scoob news was first reported by Deadline.

