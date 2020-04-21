Another major release is heading straight to streaming. Warner Bros. has announced that Scoob, the upcoming animated Scooby-Doo movie, will be available to rent or purchase digitally starting next month. Originally, the animated feature was set to have a theatrical release on May 15. But with most theaters shut down until at least the end of July, the studio has decided to release this one online, following in the footsteps of Universal's Trolls World Tour.

The new Scooby-Doo animated movie will now debut via digital retailers in the U.S. and Canada on May 15. A 48-hour rental will go for $19.99, with the purchase price set at $24.99. While Warner Bros. is adamant about ensuring some of its biggest upcoming releases, such as Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights get theatrical releases down the line, they are hoping this can help bring in some much-needed revenue in the short term, while offering people stuck at home something new and family-friendly to watch. Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff had this to say about it in a statement.

"While we're all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we're navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content. We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we're delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they're home together."

The voice cast includes Will Forte as Shaggy, Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Skyes, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Simon Cowell as himself and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo. Tony Cervone (The Looney Tunes Show) is in the director's chair. Cervone had this to say about getting the movie finished during quarantine.

"Animation crews work pretty easily remotely together. we're used to working at home and we're used to working remotely, and overcoming these types of challenges. This movie has consumed me for the last five years and I'm really happy with the results of all that effort and hard work. This team has really risen to the occasion and really done a great job."

Scoob centers on lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy, recounting how they first met and how they joined forces with Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. After solving hundreds of cases and adventures together, Scooby and the gang are faced with their most challenging mystery ever, which involves a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus on the world. The gang must race to stop the oncoming "dogpocalypse," with gang discovering that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than they ever imagined.

This is one of several planned 2020 releases that has opted for streaming instead of a run in theaters. Paramount's comedy The Lovebirds and Legendary's Enola Holmes both sold to Netflix, while Trolls World Tour had a reportedly huge streaming debut. Artemis Fowl will also be skipping theaters in favor of debuting directly on Disney+. This news comes to us via Deadline.