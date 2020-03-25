We have a brand-new look at Scoob in the form of an international poster. Warner Bros. announced earlier this week that they were forced to push the release date back, along with a ton of their other projects. However, the studio is far from finished promoting the highly anticipated animated movie. This is Scooby-Doo we're talking about here, and this is the first time that an animated movie from the franchise is hitting the big screen, so it's a pretty big deal. Once everything gets back to some point of normalcy, the studio will figure out a proper release date.

Like the last Scoob! trailer released a few weeks ago, we have Mark Wahlberg's Blue Falcon and his sidekick Dynomutt alongside the Mystery, Inc. gang in the new poster. Dee Dee Sykes is also featured on the poster, which teases some mystery. All of the characters seem to be placing their attention on Scooby, who is really the star of the show. The movie is going to tell the story about how Shaggy and Scoob became best buds, which has been hinted at in the trailers.

Scoob! was originally set to hit theaters in May, but it will likely find a new holiday or fall release, depending on what the studio decides to do with the project. Since so many big movies are getting pushed back, there could be some release date congestion when the theaters are able to open their doors again. As for when that will be, that is unclear, though Warner Bros. is banking on the summer since they are leaving Tenet in its July spot and pushing Wonder Woman 1984 to the middle of August.

Development on Scoob! started back in 2014 at Warner Bros. Randall Green was originally tapped to write the screenplay, but was later replaced in 2015 when it was announced that Tony Cervone was hired to direct the animated movie from a script by Matt Lieberman. Dax Shepard was at one point on board to direct and then later left the project. It wasn't until October 2018 that the current crew directed by Cervone was put in place. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Issacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker provide the voices for the highly anticipated animated comedy.

Scoob! will hopefully get released later this year after all the madness settles down. We're all going to need some Scooby-Doo in our lives, so thankfully Warner Bros. has us covered. In the meantime, there's decades of shows and movies to check out while we all remain indoors on various streaming services or even the good old fashioned DVD collections. The studio will launch a release date when the time is right. You can check out the latest Scoob! international poster below, thanks to the official Warner Bros. website.