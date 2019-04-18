The new design of Scooby-Doo has reportedly leaked from the upcoming Scoob movie, and it looks a lot like the Scooby we all know and love. The new animated mystery comedy just cast Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried as Fred and Daphne, respectively and now we might have our first look at the main man himself. The movie has been in development for a number of years, but it looks like things are finally preparing to move forward as Hanna-Barbera plots their own cinematic universe, full of iconic cartoons from the past.

Upon looking at this new image of Scooby-Doo, one would hardly call it a "new" design. The dog looks pretty much like he always has, which is a good thing. For anybody who complains about Scooby not looking any different for his new animated movie, we'll direct you over to the Sonic the Hedgehog fan base who are currently in a rage tornado over the way their main character looks on the big screen. If Scooby continues to look like our favorite crime solving dog, we're good to go. No calf implants or weird eyes, thank you.

In addition to Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried, the new Scooby-Doo animated movie features the voices of Will Forte as Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, and Frank Welker, who will reprise his voice as Scooby, a role he has had since 1969. While it's great to have Welker on board, there are quite a few fans who are upset Matthew Lillard isn't on board to play Shaggy. Lillard has voiced the character in a number of animated movies, TV shows, video games, and other forms of media since playing the live-action version of the character on the big screen in 2002.

Unfortunately, Matthew Lillard found out he was replaced on the upcoming Scooby-Doo movie the same way we all did when it was announced. The actor is definitely not happy with the way the casting process went down for the project, which is understandable. A little advanced notice on the part of the studio would have been a classy maneuver. With that being said, we're going to see the Mystery Inc. crew joining up with other classic Hanna-Barbera characters to take down Dick Dastardly and save the world, which will be adding more voices to the cast.

Scooby-Doo is expected to hit theaters on May 15th, 2020, six years after the movie was officially announced. Since then, there have been a lot of changes behind-the-scenes, but it looks like everything is finally starting to fall into place for the movie. Regardless of who is voicing who, it's amazing to see Scooby-Doo getting reimagined yet again for a whole new generation of children. Hopefully it will live up to the original cartoon series from the 1960s and beyond. You can check out the first look at the "new" Scooby-Doo below, thanks to Reddit.

First look at Scooby Doo in the upcoming animated movie 'SCOOB' pic.twitter.com/MqKBWunbtn — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 18, 2019