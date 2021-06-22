According to director Tony Cervone, a Scoob! sequel is now in development. Originally set for a proper theatrical premiere, the animated Scooby-Doo prequel was instead made available to own or rent digitally in addition to screening in limited theaters last May. The movie pulled in around $26.3 million at the box office, but given the circumstances of its release, it's difficult to truly gauge how much of a success Scoob! has been for Warner Bros.

Apparently, the studio sees the potential in expanding the Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe, as a sequel is reportedly in development. Speaking with Comic Book Movie, Cervone was asked about the future of Scoob! and if he'd considered a prequel or sequel. In response, the director confirmed that a follow-up is already in development, and better yet, Cervone and the rest of the original creative team are all back on board. From the interview:

"Actually, we are kicking the tires on a follow-up to Scoob!. It hasn't been announced yet, but it's something we're all excited about. The whole creative team that made the first movie is still around and back and working on something new. It was neat to create this Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe, and it's exciting to return to it."

There have been many different incarnations of Scooby-Doo, and Scoob! was another release that served as a fresh new reboot of the story. It was also designed to launch a new cinematic universe featuring many different characters from all of the various Hanna-Barbera movies and TV shows. The result was an animated movie that saw Scooby and the gang meeting characters like Blue Falcon and Captain Caveman with Dick Dastardly serving as the villain. Scoob! also serves as an origin story of sorts by showing how this version of Mystery, Inc. came to be.

The Scoob! voice cast includes Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, Will Forte as Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, and Zac Efron as Fred Jones. Also starring are Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt the Dog Wonder, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, and Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes. Tony Cervone directed using a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Jack Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman.

Because Scoob! 2 hasn't been officially announced, there's very little else to go on beyond Cervone's comments that the sequel is in the works. We can presume Scooby and the gang will be returning, but with the Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe allowing for a slew of other special guest characters to appear, we're bound to see many other fan favorites as well.

In the meantime, Scooby-Doo fans can look forward to seeing other iterations of Scooby and his pals. The CW is getting in on the franchise by ordering a holiday special featuring the Scooby-Doo cast. Intended to be released for the network later this year, the special serves as a spoof of similar cast reunions, such as Friends: The Reunion, by having the Mystery, Inc. gang breaking character and speaking about their experiences filming the show.

No release date has been set for Scoob! 2. This news comes to us from Comic Book Movie.