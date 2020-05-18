Matthew Lillard admits he's still bummed that he doesn't play Shaggy in the new movie Scoob!, but he still seems happy to see the new Scooby-Doo movie arrive at a time when the entertainment is badly needed. After playing the live-action version of Shaggy Rogers in the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie and its 2004 sequel, Lillard would continue to voice the role for years in various animated projects. When it came time to cast the character's return to the big screen in Scoob!, however, The Last Man on Earth star Will Forte was the one who got the call, leaving Lillard behind after nearly two decades of playing the character.

Last year, after the cast of Scoob! had been released to the public, Matthew Lillard took to Twitter to respond, "Well this sucks." As it turns out, Lillard didn't know he was getting replaced, finding out at the same time as the rest of us that he wouldn't be playing Shaggy in the new theatrical movie. He'd go on to add that getting the news this way was a "crappy way to find out." Many fans of Lillard and Scooby-Doo were also quick to voice their complaints on social media about the character's recasting, generating a bit of controversy at the time. Needless to say, Lillardy didn't appear to be too excited about the release of Scoob!.

With Scoob! now available to rent or purchase on demand, Lillard was again asked about his thoughts on the recasting of Shaggy Rogers. Although he's had some time to think things over, Lillard told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview that the recasting is still a bit of a sore spot for him. Still, he wants to wish the best for everyone involved, even if he would have preferred to be a part of the project. From the interview.

"Yeah, about Scoob! I don't have a lot of good things to say. I wish them all well. I hope the movie does really well. Yeah, I mean, it was a drag. And I was surprised that [the recasting] happened. Hollywood's an interesting place and I've been around for a long time. Some of them are easier to accept than others when you don't get a job, but that one, that was a bummer. I like playing the part. I like sort of having a legacy in a career that's been 30 years doing it. I like the fact that I was that part, and it's a bummer that it went a different way."

Originally, Shaggy was voiced by legendary disc jockey Casey Kasem, who first began voicing the role when the franchise was created in 1969. Kasem would continue to voice Shaggy for decades across many Scooby-Doo shows, reboots, and animated movies. He would ultimately end his run as Shaggy in 2009, with Lillard naturally stepping in to replace him as the animated voice of Shaggy after successfully playing the character in the live-action movies. Lillard has since become a very popular Shaggy in his own right, and longtime fans will definitely miss his voice in Scoob!

Upon the release of Scoob! streaming on demand, Lillard again hopped on Twitter to speak about the movie, but this time, it was with a message of support. "Dear Scoob!. I hope you're everything the world needs in this time of crisis. Have a great opening," Lillard writes, also adding the hashtag #zoinks. Regardless of how well the movie has been doing, most Scooby-Doo fans will still forever remember Lillard as Shaggy, right up there with Kasem. You can watch Lillard speaking about Scoob! below, courtesy of Ash Crossnan on Twitter.

Matthew Lillard not being in Scoob is a crime pic.twitter.com/hIxjyn4XnN — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 15, 2020