The latest Scoob! trailer finds Scooby and Shaggy meeting up with Mark Wahlberg's Blue Falcon for the first time. The highly anticipated movie, which serves as an origin story, is the first animated full-length feature from the long-running franchise to hit the big screen.

Scooby-Doo fans from all generations are going to learn a lot about the famous dog and his best friend Shaggy when the project hits theaters in May. And, apparently, there's a lot to learn, which is evident from the new Scoob trailer released today. A new poster for Scoob! featuring the main characters was also released today, which you can check out below.

We learned back in May 2019 that Mark Wahlberg had been cast as Blue Falcon. The new trailer finds Scooby and Shaggy on a spaceship, which Scoob automatically mistakes for an Ikea. This is where they're introduced to Wahlberg's Blue Falcon, who was expecting a bit more of a glitzy entrance with some balloons. He's later shown taking the two best friends through space at incredible speeds, leaving them more than a little scared for their lives and asking to be dropped off.

Scoob! is set to reveal how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Scoob features the voices of Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) as Scooby-Doo's best friend, Shaggy, Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter) as Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) as the infamous Dick Dastardly, Gina Rodriguez (Deepwater Horizon) as Velma, Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) as Fred, and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) as Daphne. Kiersey Clemons (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising ) is Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes, Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) is the Falcon Force's Dynomutt, who is also introduced in the trailer, Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) is Captain Caveman, and Simon Cowell (American Idol) plays himself. Frank Welker (Transformers) takes on the voice Scooby-Doo.

Scoob! is directed by Tony Cervone from a screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel and Jack C. Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman. The story is by Matt Lieberman and Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E. Stewart, based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. The project is produced by Pam Coats and Allison Abbate. Serving as executive producers are Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus. Cervone's creative team includes editors Ryan Folsey and Vanara Taing, and composer Tom Holkenborg.

Scoob! is all set to hit theaters on May 15th, 2020 and you can check out the latest trailer above, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel.