Though writer/director James Gunn has become known for movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, as well as his more intimate, but overtly violent work that includes the likes of Super and Slither, it may surprise you to learn that Gunn wrote the screenplays for both 2002's Scooby-Doo and its 2004 follow-up Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. In an attempt to distract people at home from the craziness that is going on in the world around them, Gunn has taken to social media to reveal his plans for the third Scooby Doo movie, and, things get pretty deep for Shaggy and his canine companion.

"The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they're being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!)"

So, Scooby-Doo 3 would have taken us and the gang to Scotland and would have once again involved a monstrous threat that is not quite what it seems. Where the movie would have been very, very different though is in the philosophical arc Gunn decided to give the stuttering, cowardly dope Shaggy and his best pal, Scooby-Doo. It seems that the events of the movie would have led the beloved duo to have a crisis of faith, with both of them forced to question their perception of the world and acknowledge the moralistic grey areas that lurk between the black and white. Sounds pretty heavy for a movie about a gang of teenage monster hunters.

This would certainly have given the third Scooby-Doo movie a unique angle, and the detailed synopsis from James Gunn is nothing if not intriguing. The third movie in the Scooby-Doo franchise was planned, with Gunn set to serve as writer and director. However, due to the financial disappoint of Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, the plans were sadly scrapped, leaving us all to now merely ponder what kind of metaphysical delight we missed out on. Failing to meet studio projections, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed earned $181.5 million against a $25 million budget.

Following its initial release way back in 2002, the first Scooby-Doo became a cult classic among fans, who enjoyed the cast who brought Mystery Inc. to life as well as the unique monsters and the innuendos that are cleverly sprinkled throughout the movie. The movie featured a cast comprised of Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini as the live-action iterations of their famous Hanna-Barbera counterparts, with Neil Fanning providing the voice of the titular dog.

Fear not though, as Scooby and the gang are ready to return to the big screen this year with the release of the animated movie Scoob!. Meanwhile, production on James Gunn's The Suicide Squad recently wrapped, with the director slated to return to Marvel Studios to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sometime down the road.

This intriguing reveal came courtesy of a question and answer session on social media via James Gunn's official Twitter account.