Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost trailer teases one of the greatest mysteries in the franchise's history. The trailer for the feature-length animated project shows the Mystery Inc. gang back in action after a retirement period. However, the retirement ends quickly as Vincent Van Ghoul messages the crew to get their help. From there, we're treated to some funny antics from Scooby and Shaggy, along with what might be the first time Velma has ever been scared by a real ghost.

Scooby-Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost comes out on Blu-ray February 5th, 2019. The Mystery Inc. gang has to go find the lost chest that contains the spirits of 12 ghosts in order to find the 13th ghost that they've been hunting for. This mystery has alluded Scooby and team for over 30 years, and fans of the franchise will certainly be excited to finally learn the identity of the 13th ghost once and for all. The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo was the final incarnation of the original cartoon, and aired in 1985.

Scooby-Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost begins after the team messes up a case and incriminates an innocent man, which is why they were forced into early retirement. As it turns out, the gang has unfinished business they must tend to, which involves catching the one ghost that previously got away. When Velma and Freddy where away at camp, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and Daphne secretly tracked down 12 of the world's spookiest ghosts, but weren't able to get the 13th ghost.

The 1985 series of The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo consisted of 13 half-hour episodes. That specific incarnation of the show remains to be very popular and reruns from the 1990s and the 2000s were just as popular on the Boomerang network. The show was known for its fourth wall-breaking humor, which looks like it is back for Scooby-Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost as well. There has been some controversy as to how many of the 13 ghosts that the team was able to capture in 1985, but the new movie will finally put the mystery to rest, 34 years after the fact.

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost! features the voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley, and Maurice LaMarche as Vincent Van Ghoul. Sadly, Vincent Price isn't around to voice the iconic Vincent Van Ghoul character. Price passed away in 1993. Sadly, depending on your outlook, Scrappy-Doo isn't involved in the new movie. While we wait for February to roll around, there's plenty of time to go back and watch The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo to prepare for the new movie. You can check out the trailer for Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost! below, thanks to the Collider Quick YouTube channel.