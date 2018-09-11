Scooby Doo and Shaggy have met some wild celebrities in their time. They've solved mysteries with Batman and Robin, hung out with Gary Coleman, and played basketball with the Globetrotters. But their latest adventure Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost really takes the cake. Literally.

Bobby Flay...Giada De Laurentiis ...Marcus Samuelsson...and Scooby-Doo! Yup, these real life celebrity chefs are joining Mystery Inc. for an all-new, all-delicious adventure which is available right now. So, what are you waiting for? I don't care if your holding eggs or a very soft baby. It's time to drop everything and get to the store right now. Cause you need to see this.

Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost arrives on DVD today, Tuesday, September 11, featuring some of the world's best-known celebrity chefs working side-by-side with the Mystery Inc. gang to unravel the puzzle behind a terrorizing ghost at a culinary camp. Warner Bros. has sent over a special preview along with some new images pulled directly from the movie.

Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost will retail for $19.98. The movie is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital dealers. In Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost, the Mystery Inc. gang visits Rocky Harbor Culinary Resort, a new cooking retreat located in New Port Cove, Rhode Island. It's a food lover's destination, where visitors can learn to prepare meals like master chefs. As Scooby-Doo and his pals arrive to the resort, they are met by Fred's uncle Bobby, who happens to be the world-famous chef and restauranteur Bobby Flay.

Rocky Harbor Culinary Resort, which was originally known as Rocky Harbor Inn, has stood empty for over two centuries, ever since its original owner mysteriously disappeared from its premises. The property, which is now owned by Bobby, is rumored to be haunted by the infamous Red Ghost. Bobby however, thinks the legend of the Red Ghost is just an old myth that's part of the local lore. He hesitates bringing up the subject for fear it might scare off potential visitors to this new resort, which he dreams will become a world-famous gourmet cooking destination.

To promote the grand opening of the resort, Bobby organizes a live, national telecast to broadcast from the retreat's high-tech kitchen. It's a star-studded evening with some of television's biggest celebrity chefs, including renowned chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Marcus Samuelsson.

"We're excited to debut this entertaining new Scooby-Doo! film that features some of television's best-loved celebrity chefs. It's fun to see Bobby, Giada and Marcus come to life in animated form. We think viewers will be entertained by this original new story in which ghostly mystery mingles with the world of the culinary arts."

Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. The film was executive produced by Sam Register, written by Tim Sheridan and directed by Doug Murphy.

Bonus Episodes include What's New, Scooby-Doo? "Recipe for Disaster", which has Shaggy winning a tour of the Scooby Snacks factory, where a sludge monster is on the loose. A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, "Wanted: Cheddar Alive" follows a "cheese monster" who frightens away all the workers at the Scooby Snack factory, so no more Scooby Snacks can be made. But without a Scooby Snack, Scooby won't pursue the monster. The kids convince Scooby to help unmask the bad guy and reopen the factory. Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, "The Devouring" finds Dr. Rick Spartan returning to Crystal Cove to stop a gluttonous monster who is devouring people whole.

