We have our new Fred and Daphne in the upcoming Scooby-Doo movie. Warner Bros. is currently trying to make use of their Hanna-Barbera characters, which they haven't been doing a ton with in recent years, in the hopes of generating some nostalgia-fueled business at the box office. That all starts with a new animated Scooby-Doo movie and they're bringing aboard quite a bit of star power in order to drum up interested. Case in point, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have been cast as Fred and Daphne, respectively.

According to a new report, Zac Efron has signed on to voice Fred Jones, with Amanda Seyfried on board to voice Daphne Blake. They join an already star-studded cast, which includes Will Forte as Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman and the legendary Frank Welker will reprise his voice as the titular talking dog. Welker also voiced Fred in the original animated series and has been voicing Scooby since 1969. It will feel at least a little wrong to not have him on board in some capacity.

Zac Efron, for his part, has been making interesting choices ever since leaving his High School Musical days behind. He's starred in R-rated comedies like Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, while also taking dramatic turns here and there, like in the upcoming Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He's also set to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in the upcoming dramedy The Beach Bum. Amanda Seyfried, meanwhile, is on something of a hot streak, having starred in the Oscar-nominated First Reformed alongside Ethan Hawke, as well as Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, which was a huge hit at the box office. Some of her other credits include Mean Girls and Jennifer's Body.

The original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?! animated series debuted in 1969 and, though that series, specifically, was relatively short-lived, the property has endured for decades. It has gone through quite a few of iterations over the years, including a number of different shows, home-video movies, video games, comic books and just about everything in between. As far as the big screen goes, the franchise has been dormant since 2004's live-action Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, which followed 2002's predecessor. Both of those movies, interestingly enough, were written by James Gunn, who went on to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

That is neither here nor there. At one point, Dax Shepard (CHiPs) was on board to helm the project, but it's Tony Cervone (Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz) in the director's chair for this one. Chris Columbus, Pam Coats and Allison Abbate are producing, with Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Dan Povenmire and Adam Sztykiel on board as executive producers. The new Scooby-Doo animated movie is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Deadline.