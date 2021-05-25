Scooby and the gang are getting back together on The CW this year for The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, a spoof of similar cast reunion specials which have gotten increasingly popular over the past year. Just days away from the premiere of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, The CW announced a trio of new projects in the works for the 2021 holiday season. Among them is a new special featuring Mystery Inc. slipping out of character to talk about "filming" Scooby-Doo.

Per THR, The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special will "bring the Mystery, Inc. gang to the Warner Bros. lot to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. They soon discover, however, that the studio has its own monster problem." Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television are producing the special in association with Warner Horizon and Abominable Pictures.

Also announced for this year's holiday season at the network were two other specials. Another animated special, Beebo Saves Christmas, will "find the fuzzy toy-turned-furry god venturing to the North Pole in search of the true meaning of Christmas after an efficiency-minded elf decides the holiday would be better without Santa Claus." It is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and stars the voices of Ben Diskin, Kimiko Glenn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Keith Ferguson, Chris Kattan, Ernie Hudson, and Victor Garber.

A movie reboot of The Waltons is also happening on The CW in the form of an all-new TV movie. Set to hit the network later this year, The Waltons' Homecoming will mark the 50th anniversary of the fictional family's debut on CBS. Also set in the 1930s and featuring a similar premise, the movie will depict the Walton family with all-new actors, though original star Richard Thomas will serve as the narrator. The movie will potentially lead to a series reboot if it does well.

Meanwhile, another Scooby-Doo series was recently announced for HBO Max as well. Led by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), the series will be called Velma, focusing specifically on Velma Dinkley in a series geared more towards adult audiences. The series has already been given a 10-episode order at HBO Max and in addition to executive producing, Kaling will also voice the bespectacled mystery solver. It will "[tell] the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang."

Scooby-Doo has undergone many different incarnations since first hitting the scene in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?. New versions of the series continue to get made, with Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Premiering on Boomerang's streaming service in 2019. Like the classic Scooby-Doo mysteries, the episodes bring in special celebrity guests to help Mystery Inc. solve mysteries. Last year, the latest movie of the franchise was also released as one of the few major releases of the pandemic.

None of the CW projects yet have an official release date, but The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special and the other programs will be hitting The CW sometime this holiday season in late 2021. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.