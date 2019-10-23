Disney boss Bob Iger says that the comments from Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese about the Marvel Cinematic Universe don't personally bother him. That doesn't mean he doesn't care. It's actually quite the opposite and with some of the criticism, he doesn't understand it at all. Scorsese has said that the MCU movies are "not cinema," while Coppola took it step further and labeled them as "despicable." The public comments have sent shockwaves throughout the Marvel Studios fan base and started a new public debate about the MCU.

Bob Iger was recently asked about the comments of Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese. Just like almost everyone else to weigh in on the discussion, Iger prefaces his remarks by praising the two directors and the iconic work they've done over the years. After that, he tries to understand why they have been coming down on the MCU. Iger had this to say.

"Well, it doesn't bother me. Except I'm bothered on behalf of the people who worked on those movies. I don't take it personally. Well, they don't see how the audience is reacting to them, first of all. They have the right to their opinions. Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese are two people I hold in the highest regard. In terms of the films they've made, the films I like. The films we've all watched."

Audience reaction is key to the Marvel Studios recipe for success. Kevin Feige and his team have cultivated an intense relationship with fans all over the world over the past eleven years, starting with Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. There have been a few missteps, but, according to fan reaction, the good far outweighs the bad. Bob Iger had this to say about the further MCU criticism.

"When Francis uses the words 'those films are despicable,' I'd reserve the word 'despicable' for someone who had committed mass murder I don't get what they're criticizing us for when we're making films that people are obviously enjoying going to and they're doing so by the millions. I'm puzzled by it. If they want to bitch about movies it's certainly their right. It doesn't bother me, except I'm bothered on behalf of the people who work on those movies. It seems so disrespectful to all the people that work on those films, who are working just as hard as the people who work on their films, and are putting their creative souls on the line, just like they are. Are you telling me that Ryan Coogler making Black Panther is doing something that somehow or another is less than anything Marty Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola have ever done on any one of their movies? Come on. Yeah, I said it."

When it comes down to it, Bob Iger is more disappointed that the fans and the people who worked on these gigantic movies have to hear this kind of thing from two legendary Hollywood directors. Things have changed quite a bit from the time when Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese came up in the business. Bob Iger wants to know exactly where Coppola's comments are supposed to be received. He explains.

"To whom is he talking? Is he talking to Kevin Feige who runs Marvel? Or Taika Waititi, who directs, or Ryan Coogler who directs for us? Or Scarlett Johansson or Chad Boseman? I could name a number of people, Robert Downey Jr.?"

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest grossing movie of all time, proving that a lot of people want to see the MCU on the big screen. Comic-Con is a big deal and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige comes in every few years and makes a lot of people from all over the world very happy, or gives them something to discuss, or think about. While these movies aren't for everybody, Bob Iger believes that the people making them deserve credit, not criticism for making something that so many people connect with and enjoy. Regardless, this debate is far from over and it isn't going away any time soon. Bob Iger's comments were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.