Action cinemas worst kept secret, Scott Adkins, has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once as the henchman Lucian in 2016's Doctor Strange, but now, the actor is suffering from the curse of hindsight. Hoping that he will one day be able to feature again, this time as a different character, Adkins even has his sights set on who he would like to play, with the martial arts star staking claim on Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter.

"I'm a massive Marvel comic book fan, especially Spider-Man. Spider-Man was the one for me when I was a kid. I didn't do very well at school. I wasn't that interested in it. I was having trouble. I was behind with reading, apparently. So my grandmother would go and get the comic books. So every weekend would go to my Nan's and there'd be a load of Spider-Man comics. And yeah, I got well into Spider-Man, and he's always been the guy for me. I'd play Kraven the Hunter, apparently. With Yuri Boyka, there's a lot of Kraven going on in that guy. I mean, I'll pull that one off no problem. Come on. But I'll tell you how you get a part; you never publicly state that you want it. Because then you'll never get it. So I'm not playing with that. Headline: Scott Adkins doesn't want it."

Okay, so Adkins specifically says that he does not want the role of Kraven in any future projects, but we all know what he really means. Sadly, the actor feels that he was too quick to accept a role in the MCU, not knowing that there might be better opportunities down the line outside of a small part in Doctor Strange.

"You know what, honestly, I wish I hadn't played that part. To be honest with you, I feel like, in hindsight, I probably should have waited for something better. I'm always too honest. This is probably going to be your headline, but you know what I mean? It's like the multi-verse, and they're going to bring back Lucian and the Zealots? I don't think they're going to do that. I should have waited for something better. They're making so many movies, I suppose they're going to have to regurgitate some actors and I'm barely recognizable. I mean, I had some dialogue, and they cut it out of the movie. It's like, 'thanks a lot guys.'"

Adkins minor appearance in the MCU should not really stand in his way, with several actors having returned in different roles in the past. The action star certainly looks the part, particularly under the guise of Yuri Boyka in the Undisputed franchise, and he clearly possesses the prowess and fighting chops to go toe-to-toe with Spider-Man, but, despite his evident passion for the part, does Adkins have the ability to rightly portray the emotionally intense supervillain when he eventually makes his big screen debut?

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kraven the Hunter first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 back in 1964. Born Sergei Kravinoff, Kraven was raised in Russia during the time of the Russian Revolution. After finding employment in Kenya, Africa, Kraven began his career using the typical tools of the hunter, but over time developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff is given a herbal potion which enhances his strength, speed and senses, as well as extending his life. Eventually, Kraven tires of big game hunting and is drawn to Spider-Man, slowly becoming obsessed with being the man to catch the friendly neighbourhood wallcrawler.

Triple Frontier director J C Chandor was recently brought on board to helm a standalone Kraven project, and with the MCU about to open the doors to the multiverse with Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3, who knows what might happen. Don't give up hope, Scott.

This comes to us courtesy of Comicbookmovie.com.