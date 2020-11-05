For a brief period in the 2000s, Michael Cera was an unlikely leading man, starring in such cult hits as Juno and Superbad. Another notable movie Cera made in 2010 with Edgar Wright was Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley. While the movie did not do well at the box office, it has since developed a cult following, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel. Brandon Routh, who appeared in the movie as rock star Todd Ingram, spoke to the Geek House Show about the possibility of a follow-up Scott Pilgrim movie.

"I just don't think Bryan Lee O'Mally, who wrote the books, the wonderful books, is thinking about a sequel. Will we see Scott Pilgrim in a different iteration? It could be used, telling a similar story could be done in a different way, I suppose. I don't know about a sequel. I'm on board, absolutely on board. The success of the movie that we did, and it's certainly gained a lot more popularity and fan cred over the teen years since it came out, so it's got a much bigger audience so I think it'd be at the box office. People would be excited about it if they did do one but I know nothing about anything being in the works for a sequel."

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World told the story of a slacker musician, played by Cera, who takes part in a musical tournament to win a record deal, while also battling the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers. This simple premise was mined by Wright to tell a story filled with dazzling cinematography that drew from video games, anime, and comic books.

The movie was also notable for starring an ensemble cast that contained a number of next-gen Hollywood stars in the early parts of their career. Apart from Cera and Routh, the film featured Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, and Jason Schwartzman. While Brandon Routh appears pessimistic about the chances of a sequel, Elizabeth Winstead had revealed earlier this year that there had been plans to make Scott Pilgrim 2, and those plans might yet come to fruition.

"You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid-30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing. So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

For now, considering how successful and busy the main cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is, it would be difficult to bring everyone back for a sequel, but fans continue to hope to see the world of Scott Pilgrim brought alive once again with a fresh adventure.