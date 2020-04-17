It has now been a decade since audiences sat down to watch the wildly kinetic adaptation of Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, and during that time the movie's following has only gotten stronger and more passionate. So, it will delight many to hear that Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera, would be very interested in delivering a sequel, if for no other reason than as an excuse to spend more time with everyone who collaborated on the first movie. Cera was asked recently if he'd be interested in returning to the franchise or if he would be nervous about revisiting that well of ideas and not capturing the same magic.

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again. It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

Get notified when your movie theaters open back up! We'll let you know when your local theaters open so that you can start enjoying the cinemas once again.

It is certainly understandable why Michael Cera would want to work with the amazing ensemble that makes up Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, with a lot of the movie's success coming from their natural rapport and complete dedication to the ridiculousness of the movie's concept. Cera continued, hoping that perhaps with this being the anniversary of the release of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World would be a good enough excuse to get the cast back together again.

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon. It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

But, Cera is not the only one hoping for a reunion, with his co-star Alison Pill, who played Sex Bob-Omb drummer Kim Pine in the movie, teasing that there was a possibility of the cast and crew reuniting, but that things are obviously somewhat up in the air due to the ongoing global situation.

"I don't know. Again, who knows now because everything's up in the air. If we have movie theaters to go back to, we'll see. But I know we were trying to get everybody together for the anniversary because it would be fun to see everyone. That's a good group of people."

Aside from Pill and Cera, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star Mary Elizabeth Winstead has also spoken recently about the possibility of a sequel, even suggesting what it could involve.

"You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid-30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing. So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

For now, let's cross everything we have that a sequel may one day happen because that would actually be hilarious. Obviously. This comes to us from ComicBook.com.