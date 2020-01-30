If Scott Pilgrim 2 ever happens, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is game to return as Ramona Flowers. The movie will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and its legacy has become rather interesting in the years since its release. Initially, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World was viewed as a major financial misfire, though one that critics seemed to like. However, over the last decade, it's gone on to become something of a cult classic that has a die-hard following. If that ends up being enough to get a sequel made, Winstead is interested in the idea of exploring these characters now that they're older.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is currently promoting Birds of Prey, which hits theaters next weekend. During a recent interview, the actress was asked if she would be interested in returning for a Scott Pilgrim vs The World sequel. While there is no movement on the proposed movie as of yet, Winstead is very open to the idea and has some thoughts about where it could go. Here's what she had to say about it.

"You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid 30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing. So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

At the time, it seemed like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was destined for greatness. It has a cast that included the likes of Michael Cera, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Scwharzmen and Brie Larson, amongst many others. Plus, it was based on the beloved graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley at a time when comic book movies were truly starting to take over Hollywood. Not to mention Edgar Wright, coming fresh off of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, in the director's chair. All of the right pieces seemed to be in place.

Yet, upon release, it died a quick, brutal death at the box office, grossing just $47 million worldwide against a $60 million budget. The movie centers on a bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) who is stricken when he meets Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Unfortunately, his dream girl comes with some troublesome baggage in the form of an army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors.

Even though the movie was a flop at the time, things have changed. Studios and streaming services are desperate for content that can catch the attention of potential viewers. In an age when we're getting a MacGruber sequel series, Scott Pilgrim 2 feels more possible than ever. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.