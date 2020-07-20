After weeks of teasing, the cast of Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World has reunited for the 10th anniversary charity table read. Edgar Wright has been talking the event up quite a bit over the past few weeks, making sure long-time fans tune in. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, and Mark Webber all took part in the reading, with Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, screenplay co-writer Michael Bacall, and Wright.

In addition to getting together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright and crew wanted to spread awareness about the nonprofit group Water for People. In these weird times, clean water is essential. Actress Allison Pill read their mission statement for the event and had this to say before they started the table reading.

"We are here to support Water for People. This pandemic has laid bare the huge gaps in critical infrastructure and one of the best ways to prevent the spread of disease isn't available to over three billion people. They don't have clean water, so they can't wash their hands, they don't have sanitation solutions so diseases can spread quickly."

Bryan Lee O'Malley started sketching during the event and his drawings are being made available for people to win at random when they sign up with Water for People. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star Michael Cera also contributed a drawing and will get it sent out if he can figure out how to use the mail service. He was just kidding when he said that, but you never know during these times.

Overall, the cast and crew looked like they were truly having a great time revisiting Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, with Chris Evans wondering how Brandon Routh, who was dressed in his costume from the movie, doesn't age. Many say the same things about the Avengers: Endgame star, but he does currently have a pretty big beard that makes him look a bit older than normal. Jason Schwartzman showed up to the table read while wearing a t-shirt with his face on it. Aubrey Plaza didn't have her exact costume from the movie on, but she wore a very similar t-shirt.

There are plans to bring Scott Pilgrim vs. the World back into theaters for the 10th anniversary, but it's beginning to look like it might be better suited for the 11th anniversary since the majority of movie theaters are all closed and have been since the beginning of the year. Even Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been pushed back indefinitely, so we'll just have to wait and see what Edgar Wright is able to pull together in the next few months. For now, you can watch the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunite above, thanks to the Entertainment Weekly YouTube channel.