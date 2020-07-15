The Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World cast reunion table read will premiere next week in honor of the tenth anniversary of the cult classic. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Mark Webber, Johnny Simmons, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman are all set to appear. Writer-director Edgar Wright, co-writer Michael Bacall, and author/artist Bryan Lee O'Malley will also be involved. O'Malley is the man behind the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast reunion table read starts Monday, July 20th at 1pm ET, 10am PT. The table read will benefit the Water For People charity. Edgar Wright has been talking about the 2010 movie quite a bit lately and revealing some interesting bits of information, including the fact that the studio wanted Seth Rogen to star. The director was working on his upcoming Last Night in Soho, but production had to halt, due to the world's current state of affairs. In turn, the movie has been delayed and it has given the director more time to discuss Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was not a box office success upon its release in 2010. It slowly started to gain momentum over the years and is now hailed as a cult classic. Captain America star Chris Evans knows a thing or two about obsessive fandoms and claims that the 2010 movie is right up there with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "The Marvel fan base is rabid, but the Scott Pilgrim fandom is just as dedicated and loyal as any fandom I've ever seen," he said recently.

In addition to getting Scott Pilgrim vs. the World fans excited, the cast reunion table read is raising money for a good cause. Water For People "promotes the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation services, accessible to all, and sustained by strong communities, businesses, and governments." While this isn't exactly how one would have pictured a Scott Pilgrim reunion, it will undoubtedly be something fans are not going to want to miss. You can read a statement from the cast and crew below.

"Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans! Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn't be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday."

In addition to the table read, Edgar Wright has said that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be re-released into theaters for the tenth anniversary. Obviously, we don't have a timeline as to when that will be possible, but it's something that the director is really excited about. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be hosted exclusively over at Entertainment Weekly.