Edgar Wright is continuing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World. The writer/director just shared a ton of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the movie, many of which have never been seen before. Wright, along with the cast and crew, recently got together for a virtual table read and fans of the movie loved every minute of it. Now, Wright is preparing to celebrate even more, teasing fans on social media. He had this to say.

"Tomorrow is the actual 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and I'll be sharing some rare behind the scenes photos, linking to new articles and maybe share a little OST news (!) In the meantime though, how about a metric tonne of photos from before we even shot a frame?"

Michael Cera, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, Edgar Wright, Brandon Routh, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, Mark Webber, Satya Bhabha, and more are all seen in the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World images. If fans weren't already aware that they had a lot of fun making the movie, they should be now, thanks to all of the pictures that Wright shared today. Seeing the cast virtually reunite and run through the movie also showed how much fun they all had together over a decade ago and still have together now.

After Edgar Wright stopped sharing images, he gave an even bigger tease for tomorrow. "More tomorrow! On the actual 10th anniversary of the film, expect tons more behind the scene stills, some fun articles dropping and... as promised... a little soundtrack news. But you will have to wait..." Fans have been waiting for a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack update from the director for quite a while now, so thankfully we'll get more news tomorrow.

As for the other news, Edgar Wright is keeping his lips sealed. The director aims to have Scott Pilgrim back in theaters at some point, but that's a bit too complicated to pull off in North America at the moment. So, that announcement will likely come after this week, or perhaps in a few months. We'll just have to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks.

In other Scott Pilgrim vs. the World news, the fan theory of the movie syncing with the Smashing Pumpkins album Melon Colie and the Infinite Sadness is starting to gain traction again, thanks to the DVD commentary. Wright talks about his love of the album and the band, but it seems very unlikely that he made the movie to be played with the album, especially since the album is a good ten minutes longer than the movie. Regardless, people see the connections that they want to see. You can check out all of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World behind-the-scenes images below, thanks to Edgar Wright's Twitter account.

