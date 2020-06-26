It's hard to believe that it has been a decade since the release of Edgar Wright's wildly kinetic adaptation of Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, and in that time the movie's following has only grown. Now, as we approach the ten year anniversary, fans are clamoring to go back into the pop culture, video game-like world of Scott Pilgrim, and according to Wright there are "plans" to do just that. Sadly not for a direct sequel, but instead in an anime-style take.

"There's some plans - and there's nothing official yet - but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way. We've been talking with Bryan and with [executive producer] Jared [LeBoff] for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It's being discussed as we speak."

Though Edgar Wright does not reveal too many details, it is exciting to hear that we could be catching up with Scott and his pals all these years later. Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley is on board for the project, and if that were not already enough, O'Malley is also thinking about bringing the Pilgrim and the Sex Bob-ombs back to the printed page. The writer and artist is even considering how the characters would react to some of the crazy things the world is currently going through.

"I would like to revisit the characters [in comic form] and see what they're up to. I sketched Scott early in the pandemic with a huge beard. I think that would be a funny image."

It certainly would be interesting to see the upbeat, peculiar world of Scott Pilgrim tackle the more downbeat subject matter that this year has thrown at us all. No doubt both the anime project and potential continuation of the comic books would be welcomed by fans with open arms, eyes, and ears.

Edgar Wright recently revealed that Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World will also be returning to theaters to celebrate the ten year anniversary. The director made the announcement during a live social media event back in May saying, "Finally, I wanted to make an announcement about the movie... something we were going to do for the 10th anniversary in August..." The post received an instant response of excitement, as did the follow-up. "If you thought watching Scott Pilgrim from home was great," wrote Wright, "wait until it's back @DolbyCinema, only in theatres!." The re-release of the movie has not yet been given a specific date.

Aside from these follow-ups, several of the Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World principle cast have expressed interest in coming back for a big-screen sequel, including Alison Pill and Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera. Until then, we will just have to make do with a potential anime and comic book continuation, as well as the silver screen return of the geeky hero. That'll do for now.

