It's true. Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World is returning to theaters more than ten years after its original release. And it's been given a major upgrade. As revealed by director Edgar Wright, the 2010 movie will be re-released in theaters beginning at the end of April. The version that will be making its way to theaters has been updated to make the most of the Dolby Cinema experience. A new trailer for the upcoming re-release has also been revealed.

Edgar Wright took to Twitter to make the announcement. The filmmaker also revealed a new poster. According to Wright, the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos upgrades were supervised by members of the original filmmaking team. Here's what Wright had to say about it.

This new #DolbyVision & #DolbyAtmos version was supervised by the original team of sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, DP Bill Pope, myself and editor Paul Machliss. And yes, a 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray is coming soon too (street date TBA). — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 24, 2021

"So, this has long been in the works #ScottPilgrim fans, but I'm pleased to say that in North America on April 30th, the film will come back to the big screen, looking and sounding better than ever in Dolby Cinema, Watch the epic new trailer & get tickets... This new #DolbyVision & #DolbyAtmos version was supervised by the original team of sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, DP Bill Pope, myself and editor Paul Machliss. And yes, a 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray is coming soon too (street date TBA)."

Sex Bob-Omb and the Seven Evil Exes back on the big screen? You’d better believe it💥Get tickets now and see #ScottPilgrim exclusively in a new @DolbyCinema version starting April 30: https://t.co/Jiy4OoY6vQhttps://t.co/i5xIqyxLBcpic.twitter.com/Awn3aX77vL — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 24, 2021

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Bryan Lee O'Malley. The movie centers on Scott Pilgrim, played by Michael Cera, who has met the girl of his dreams. In order for them to date, he must defeat her seven evil exes, a rogues' gallery that includes an infamous skateboarder, a vegan rock star and fearsome identical twins, among others. The stacked cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong and Mark Webber.

Leading up to the movie's release, Universal Pictures had a great deal of confidence in it. Comic book movies, thanks to the early success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and offerings like The Dark Knight, were taking off in a major way. Plus, Edgar Wright had become popular thanks to Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. Unfortunately, despite being well-reviewed, it didn't deliver on expectations from a financial standpoint. Working from a reported budget of $85 million, it grossed just $48 million worldwide.

Yet, in the years since its release, it has achieved cult status of a sort. To that point, it has reportedly earned nearly $29 million from home video sales. As Edgar Wright pointed out in his tweet, this new Dolby version will be getting a 4K Ultra HD release after this new run in theaters. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on that release are revealed. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World returns to theaters on April 30. You can check out the original announcement from Edgar Wright's Twitter account.