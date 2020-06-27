The Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World cast reunited for a 10th huge anniversary table read. Director Edgar Wright hosted the virtual event, which will be available to watch later this summer. Wright also has plans to bring the movie back into theaters to celebrate the milestone, though it's unclear when that will happen. Major movie theater chains are still shut down, though they have plans to reopen next month, as long as everything works out.

The virtual table read for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World saw Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong, Mark Webber, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman reunite last month. The cast were joined by writer/director Edgar Wright, his co-writer Michael Bacall, and Bryan Lee O'Malley, who is responsible for the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. While the movie was not a big box office success when it hit theaters, it has become a cult classic over the years.

Edgar Wright's 10th anniversary screenings will apparently take place this year, though it is unclear when. The director has talked about wanting to bring the movie back into theaters for quite some time, though now is a pretty weird time to do so. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is supposed to be the movie that brings everybody back into theaters this summer, even though the release date keeps getting delayed. With that being said, it will be a surprise and a huge treat if Wright is able to get Scott Pilgrim vs. the World back into theaters this year.

While Michael Cera took on the leading role, the studio had other ideas at the time, recalls Edgar Wright. "Knocked Up had just come out, and [Universal's then president of production] Donna Langley suggested Seth Rogen be Scott Pilgrim. I love Seth, but I couldn't get my head around that," says the director. Instead, he wanted to get Cera on board because he was a big fan of Arrested Development. Wright says, "he's scrawny, he plays guitar, and the idea of Michael as a Romeo is just inherently amusing." So, Cera got the gig, even though the studio wanted Rogen.

Seth Rogen would have been an interesting choice for the role, but Scott Pilgrim vs. the World makes so much more sense with Michael Cera as the lead. The movie was even able to get Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Brie Larson and Chris Evans, well before they became superheroes. Larson blew everyone away with her audition and Evans was really excited to get the chance to work with Edgar Wright, who was living in Quentin Tarantino's guest house at the time. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunion table read does not have a solid release date, but Entertainment Weekly promises that it will be out before the end of summer.