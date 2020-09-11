Since its release a decade ago, director Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World has become a solid cult classic. The movie even inspired a video game, and now, after being delisted back in 2014, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game is making a triumphant comeback to mark the movie's ten-year anniversary.

Though a specific release date has yet to be announced, a complete version of the video game with be made available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia during "holiday 2020". At present is it is unknown whether a physical edition of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game will coincide with release, but we do know that the re-release will feature additional characters, Knives Chau and Wallace Wells.

A retro call-back to the 2D beat 'em ups of old, fans have been crying out for a revival of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game for some time, and finally they can once again play as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills and more as they take on and defeat the League of Evil Exes. The game can be played solo or cooperatively and involves an assortment of mini games along the way.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World writer and creator Bryan Lee O'Malley took to social media to celebrate the announcement, humorously thanking fans for never shutting up about it.

"Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house."

As for the movie that inspired the game, Scott Pilgrim himself, Michael Cera, recently discussed getting the band back together again for a potential sequel. "For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again," Cera said when asked about revisiting the Scott Pilgrim well of ideas. "It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

Cera is not the only one who'd be interested in returning and facing the world of Scott Pilgrim again, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead having also discussed the possibility of a sequel recently, even suggesting what it could involve. "You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid-30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing. So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

Until then, fans have plenty to look forward to, and can soon enjoy the Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World video game while they await the release of the planned Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World anime series. This comes to us from Ubisoft North America's official YouTube channel.