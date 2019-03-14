Get ready to enroll at Windsor College on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 in Decatur, GA. Join Kenny Caperton of Myers House, NC for a very special On Set Cinema screening of one of the greatest sequels in horror film history, Scream 2! Kenny will be showing the movie outside on the quad directly where a ton of scenes take place (R.I.P. Randy). This screening will be FREE thanks to Agnes Scott College - all students, faculty members and the public are welcome to come.

I'm extremely excited to announce that Elise Neal will be making her first ever signing appearance at this event! Elise has been a professional musical theater and screen actor for over 35 years and has appeared in over 25 television series and over 45 feature films, including Logan, Tragedy Girls, Hustle & Flow, Mission to Mars, Money Talks and of course Wes Craven's Scream 2, where she played Hallie.

Elise will be doing an autograph signing and Q&A before the screening. Also, for the first time since filming Scream 2 over 20 years ago, Elise will be pulling out her infamous cream leather jacket that she wore in the movie, along with her actor's chair backing and some other items for fans to check out at the event. She'll also be auctioning everything off. Fans will have the opportunity to get a photo with Elise wearing the jacket at the campus quad gazebo that is seen throughout the movie Get tickets for Scream 2 here.

"There will be several authentic Scream 2 wardrobe pieces on display at my On Set Cinema screening at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia on Saturday, April 13th - one outfit worn by Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), one outfit worn by David Arquette (Dewey Riley) and one Ghostface robe worn by one of the opening "STAB" movie theater extras. All thanks to Scream fan Meggy Blaine."

On Set Cinema is an ongoing film series that takes fandom a step further with rare movie screenings of cult favorites and horror classics at their actual filming locations. Created by Kenny Caperton, who lives in a life-size replica of Michael Myers' house from John Carpenter's Halloween.

• Saturday, May 4, 2019: The Mutilator (Atlantic Beach, NC)

We all know there's only so close you can get to a movie when you're watching it at home from the couch ...but what if you could step into the screen for a moment? Watch movies like Empire Records, The Strangers, and Twilight at the actual spots where a lot of the action takes place - whether that's inside a small town department store where Sarah Michelle Gellar ran for her life in I Know What You Did Last Summer or at a California mansion where Sidney Prescott and Billy Loomis face off during the climax of Scream, On Set Cinema takes you there!

On Set Cinema is the brainchild of Kenny Caperton. Growing up in the 80s & 90s, like most kids at the time, he spent Friday nights wandering the aisles of local video stores with friends or at home eating junk food while watching late night cable television. Caperton has always been fascinated by movies, but his love runs much deeper than the average person. He has assimilated his passion for cinema into real life - for almost 20 years Caperton has been taking "vacation" trips all over the US & Canada to visit filming locations from his favorite movies and TV shows: The Shining, Empire Records, It Follows, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Goonies, Scream, Dawson's Creek, Scott Pilgrim VS The World, Stranger Things ...the list goes on and on. Now he wants to share that experience with other fans through On Set Cinema.