The hype train for the upcoming slasher sequel Scream 5, or Scream as it's officially titled, is roaring ahead thanks to the various teases we have gotten over the last few months, and now, star Melissa Barrera has arrived to ensure it keeps chugging along. That's probably enough for that particular metaphor. Anyway, Barrera took to social media to further hint at the apparent brilliance of Scream 2022, warning audiences that "Y'all ain't ready."

Saw the final cut of #ScreamMovie

Y’all ain’t ready 🔪 — Melissa Barrera (@MelissaBarreraM) October 6, 2021

Melissa Barrera, who is best known for her role in this year's critically acclaimed musical drama In the Heights, joins a whole host of new faces including Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Jack Quaid, all (or at least some) of whom will suffer the wrath of Ghostface. Along with the new batch of potential victims, the next installment in the Scream franchise will also feature several familiar faces such as David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton all of whom are set to reprise their original roles.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, Scream follows the story of a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to encounter horrific murder cases connected to a notorious masked serial killer. The project has since been described by returning star Courteney Cox as a "new franchise" rather than a straight-up reboot or sequel. "This is the fifth one... it's not Scream 5, though," Cox explained. "This is Scream. The directors are incredible, they're making it absolutely...it's a new franchise... It's hip. It's scary. It's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it's just a brand-new launch. I think it's gonna be fantastic."

Alerting fans to the fact that they "ain't ready" for what Scream has in store is not the first time that Melissa Barrera has hyped up the horror flick. Back in June, the actress assured fans of the long-running franchise that what directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are bringing to the iconic horror series will make them happy. "Matt and Tyler bring their freshness to it, but we're honoring Wes [Craven]," Barrera told Variety. "I think it'll make the fans happy, but also bring in a new audience to the movies, which I'm excited about. I couldn't believe it; I was being a fan the entire time. Every time they yelled, 'cut,' I would say to the directors, 'Take a picture of us!'" the actor exclaimed. "Now Courteney is a really close friend of mine. They're all so incredible and I loved it. I'm so excited for January."

Gillet himself has also since explained why now is the perfect time to bring Ghostface back to the big screen saying, "In 2020, and for the better part of the last decade, horror films have really been on the rise. And so there's certainly a bit of that conversation in this story...It's about what's happening right now. There is a large conversation within this film that addresses the conversations that we're all having in our lives about entertainment and media and the genre specifically."

Scream is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.